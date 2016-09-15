2016 Red River Bluegrass Festival

-
ARRESTS:
Eugene Barela, age 20, was arrested in Raton for trafficking methamphetamine, accessory to trafficking, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
James Junior Lucero, age 24, was arrested in Raton for false evidence of the title and trafficking methamphetamine
Joesphine Romero, age 43, was arrested in Raton for accessory and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and accessory-false evidence of title
Michael E. Salazar, age 29, was arrested in Raton for possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicholl Sanchez, age 35, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation
Michael Rankin, age 53, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation
James Winchester, age 40, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation
Vanessa Valdez, age 34, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation. John A. Demcheck, age 58, was arrested in Raton for a Colfax County Magistrate Court warrant for battery against a household member
Cayla Michelle Phillips, age 28, was arrested in Raton for a District Court Warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation for previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and for a Union County Magistrate Court Warrant for failure to pay fines and costs for and for failure to comply with conditions of probation as set forth in an order from the court
Edward Laird, age 51, was arrested in Raton for a Colfax County District Court for failure to comply with conditions of probation for the charges, receiving stolen property, receiving/transferring stolen a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence
INCIDENTS:
Keith Larson was a victim to burglary of a vehicle in Angel Fire
ACCIDENT REPORTS:
Karen Gates was involved in an accident on Hwy 58 mm 16 which caused slight damage
Jose Santos Ortiz was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 mm 294 which caused moderate damage
Steven Jensen was involved in an accident on I-25 mm 449 which caused heavy damage
CITATIONS:
Steven Jensen: cited for speeding, expired registration, striking a fixed object and no proof of insurance
Randall Nichols: cited for speeding
Michael Barwick: cited for speeding and unable to provide current vehicle registration
Kathleen Mayes: cited for speeding
Lawrence Smith: cited for speeding
William Lawrence: cited for improper passing
Simon Cano: cited for speeding
Kyle Kennedy: cited for speeding
Terry Berg: cited for failure to stop at a designated stop sign
Adam Easton: cited for speeding
Sandra Lucas: cited for speeding
James Lucero: cited for no proof of insurance
Seth Parker: cited for speeding
Bradley Kiewiet: cited for speeding
Sammy Dominquez: cited for speeding
Chad Foster: cited for speeding
Packirisamy Ravichandran: cited for speeding
Sonia Higgins: cited for speeding
Cynthia Stow: cited for speeding
Andrian Hernandez: cited for speeding, failure to use child restraint and adult restraints
Santos Jose Ortiz: cited for careless driving
Richard Thompson: cited for speeding
James Lucero: cited for driver to be licensed
Chad Foster: cited for speeding
Linda Jones: cited for speeding
Laura Vanwagenen-Birdsill: cited for speeding
Kerry Powell: cited for speeding
Jairo Avitia-Beltran: cited for speeding
Bobby Click: cited for speeding
Sara Greller: cited for speeding
Lisa Hatley: cited for speeding
Susan Kemp: cited for speeding
William Butler: cited for improper passing
David Chavez-Herrera: cited for speeding
Stephanie Herington: cited for speeding
Leah Byrd: cited for speeding
Richard Thompson: cited for speeding
Adam Easton: cited for speeding
Sandra Lucas: cited for speeding
Simon Cano: cited for speeding
Kyle Kennedy: cited for speeding
Thomas Foster: cited for speeding
Sara Greiller: cited for no proof of insurance
Steve Markoff: cited for no proof of insurance and passing in a no passing zone
Jenny Sisneros: cited for no proof of insurance
Bobby Click: cited for no proof of insurance
Hermelindo Marquez: cited for speeding, failure to use child restraints and no proof of insurance
Amrick Vasquez: cited for speeding
Jason Ripper: cited for no proof of insurance, expired registration and driver to be licensed
Robert Holland: cited for speeding
Jeffrey Higley: cited for speeding
David Smith: cited for speeding
Peter Erdoes: cited for speeding
Jason Pratt: cited for speeding
