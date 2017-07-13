2017 Garden Tour set July 15

The Angel Fire Garden Club’s 15th Annual Garden Tour is set for Saturday (July 15). Purchase Tour only tickets for the Angel Fire Garden Tour all day today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14) and from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday the day of the tour at the Visitor Center. Tour-only tickets are $15. The day’s schedule is as follows:

8 – 9 a.m. Registration al the Angel Fire Visitors Center

9 – 11:30 a.m. Garden Tour

“Don’t miss out, we have some beautiful homes on the tour this year!” Suzanne Coyle posted on the Angel Fire Garden Club’s Facebook page. For more information, call Coyle at 505-737-1055.