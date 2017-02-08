2017 Military Winterfest lands in Angel Fire Feb. 9

2017 event features American Flag Jump-in, KidFest and Inter-Service Races

Angel Fire’s 3ndAnnualMilitary Winterfest, a celebration for veterans, working military and their families, kicks off Feb. 9 in Angel Fire.

The five-day festival features skiing, snowboarding, tubing, snowshoeing, a daily Twilight Colors Retirement Parade and a KidFest. New offerings include a Military Family Expo and a reunion for past National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center Retreat participants. Popular activities from previous years will also return: Ski and snowboard lessons for vets, by vets, an adaptive athlete program for vets with disabilities, and an Inter-service Fun Race. Winterfest’s highpoint occurs mid-festival when former U.S. Army Golden Knight & double amputee, Dana Bowman skydives from an airplane making a precision landing onto the base of Angel Fire Resort’s ski mountain while carrying a colossal American flag.

Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, veterans, retirees,dependent families and Gold Star families are eligible toparticipate but musthave a valid identification card or other proof of service.Exclusive military discounts and access to all Winterfest activities are offered to all registered participants. Registration includes: VIP access to all outdoor and indoor events, a Gift Bag, a collectable Military Challenge Coin, 60 percent or more off lift tickets, and 50 percent off equipment rentals and lessons. Lodging rates with Angel Fire Resort are as low as $81 per night. Additionally, many Angel Fire restaurants and shops are also giving military discounts to Winterfest attendees.Registerhere.

Participants can also register on site in the Angel Fire Resort hotel lobby.

For festival details and updates seeMilitaryWinterfest.com, Facebook.com/MilitaryWinterfest, Pinterest or follow Twitter @AFWinterfest.

2017 Winterfest Schedule

Winterfest, which attractedmore than 500 veterans, active military and their families last year, helpsraise fundsand awareness for the National Veterans Wellness & HealingCenter of Angel Fire. The Center is nationallyknown for using creativetherapies in its weeklongRetreatProgramsto help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress.Its creativetherapies have beennationally recognized for their effectiveness in treatingthe “Invisible Wounds of War.” The natural setting ofAngel Firein the Sangre de Cristo mountains is the perfect location to bringcouples to a place where healing in nature is optimal. The Veteran couplesexperience Native American hand washing ceremony and storytelling of thewarrior culture and many more therapeutic techniques. Theseretreats are onlypossible with the help from donors & grant funding.