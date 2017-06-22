2nd Habla Tamale sees record turnout

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

The 2nd Habla Tamale Cookoff and Festival, Saturday (June 17) at Angel Fire’s Frontier Park, saw record numbers of tasters eager to sample homemade tamales and enjoy other happenings in the park. 

“I think is was a great success,” said Jo Mixon, president and CEO of the Angel Fire Chamber of Commerce. “I think everybody was happy, we had record crowds, and it was fun, fun, fun!

“We could not have done it without all the behind the scenes volunteer hours from people in the community.”

Tamale cookoff winners are:

  • Cecilia and Guillerno Solano of Belen — Traditional, Gourmet and People’s Choice
  • Kathy Serna of Angel Fire — Non-Traditional
  • Wendy Hail or Angel Fire — Dessert
Linda Gau and Wende Woolley sport this year’s T-shirts. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Wendy Hail’s Mexican Chocolate Brownie Tamale won best dessert tamale. Hail is pictured here with son-in-law Chase Stagner. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Cecilia and Guillermo Solano of Belen won three awards for their tamales. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Kathy Serna (right) won the non-traditional tamale award. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Ray Renfroe (left, with Angel Fire Chamber BOD President John Hail) won best booth for his unique creations below. (Courtesy photo/Michael Turri)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Diane Person’s dance class provided festival entertainment. (Courtesy photo)
(Courtesy photo)
(Courtesy photo)
Sally Ledbetter of Wheeler, Texas, and Angel Fire browses for pottery. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Lillian Platero and Lisa Carillo of Albuquerque (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Nancy Leinnweber sells good on behalf of the Shuter Library. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Soulful tunes provided by Sandy Jones. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
April Miracle of Angel Fire sells her Bradley Addison Bodyworks. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Ginger Lagasse of Angel Fire shows her unique jewelry to Samantha Manning of Lubbock, Texas. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Wally & Molly Tamale, a.k.a. Pete and Diane Peterson of Angel Fire (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
JJ Huddleston of Angel Fire (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Woodwork by Cleve Lewis (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Garden Club President Shirley Sheriff says the club is auctioning customizeable laser-etched bricks to rebuild the Butterfly Garden at Shurter Library. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Check out those lashes! (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR