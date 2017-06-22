2nd Habla Tamale sees record turnout

The 2nd Habla Tamale Cookoff and Festival, Saturday (June 17) at Angel Fire’s Frontier Park, saw record numbers of tasters eager to sample homemade tamales and enjoy other happenings in the park.

“I think is was a great success,” said Jo Mixon, president and CEO of the Angel Fire Chamber of Commerce. “I think everybody was happy, we had record crowds, and it was fun, fun, fun!

“We could not have done it without all the behind the scenes volunteer hours from people in the community.”

Tamale cookoff winners are: