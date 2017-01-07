2nd Skijoring races into Red River Jan. 14-15

The 2ndAnnual Red River Skijoring races intoRedRiverSaturday and Sunday(Jan. 14 and 15).Races start at noon each day on River Street.The event is free for spectators but for the safety of the horses, riders and skiers please leave dogs at home.

“We got outstanding reviews from the pro-class competitors that came down last year,” said event organizer Jodee Thayer. “They said it was the best-organized skijoring event they’d ever been to. Also, local businesses said their business was up 25 to 40 percent over the year before. We have heard from a few lodges that are already all booked up.

“After watching it up in Leadville, seeing the live event, I just thought it was the perfect blending of our town’s Western culture and skiing community.”

As if to illustrate her point, in last year’s inaugural event Red Riverlocal Hank Lewis scored a first place award as a skier and multiple places as a rider.

“This year we are expecting three locals to ski and ride,” Thayer said. “Two of them are girls — Holly Neal and Jamie Gorsich — which is neat. Last year Holly rode and pulled her brother Dawson and Jamie skied behind her dad Steve. Holly and Dawson were featured in the commercial that Welches filmed at our event.”

Athrilling spectatorsport, in skijoring a skier hangs onto a rope attached to a horse and is towed by a horse at a full gallop— sort oflike horse-drawn water skiing on snow… with speeds of up to 40 mph.

Teams of horses, riders and skiers racethrough a time-trial course with skiersspearing rings, navigating gates and flying over jumps. Individuals can sign on as either skier or rider.There arecash prizes and prizes for overallwinners of both days of competition in all divisions: Novice, Sport and Open, plus the newExhibition Division for kids or adults — everyone is welcome to try.

Après Skijoring includes live music on Friday and Saturday at the Bull O’ The Woodsand Motherlode Saloons. Locals and visitors candance the night away withWilliam Clark Green, Sam Riggs, Shane Smith & The Saints and Cooder Graw.

An awards party is scheduled for Sunday night (public welcome) at the Motherlode.

For moreinformation on the event, please visit or competitor registration and rules on the event website:redriverskijoring.com

2017 Schedule*

Friday(Jan. 13)

2 p.m.(ish) — Course Open for Limited Practice Runs

6-9 p.m. — Team Matching & Registration atThe Grill at the Lift House

8:30 p.m. — Live Music with William Clark Green at Motherlode Saloon;Live Music with Sam Riggs at Bull O’ The Woods Saloon

Saturday(Jan. 14)

10 a.m.—11 a.m. — Course Inspection for Competitors

noon — Skijoring Races!

Novice Division

Sport Division

Open Division

3:30 p.m. — “Race the Face” Snowmobile Hill Climb at the Red River Ski & Summer Area

7 p.m. — Torchlight Parade & Fireworks and Rail Jam at the Red River Ski & Summer Area

8 p.m. — Skijoring Party at the Bull O’ The Woods Saloon;Competition Payouts;Live Music by Shane Smith & the Saints

9 p.m. Live Music by Cooder Graw at the Motherlode Saloon

Sunday(Jan. 15)

9-10 a.m. — Course Inspection for Competitors

10-11 a.m. — Fundraiser Event at Brandenburg Park Pavilion — “Buy” Teams for Sunday Competition(Proceeds benefit Wheeler Peak Fire District)

noon — Skijoring Races!

Novice Division

Sport Division

Open Division

Exhibition Division(kids & adults—everyone welcome to try it out!)

5-9 p.m. — Skijoring Party at the Motherlode Saloon;New Mexico Rodeo Queens Meet ‘n’ Greet;Sunday Competition Payouts;Fund Raiser Payouts;Overall Awards;Live Music by Dix Hat Band and Saints Analogue

*Schedule is subject to change

This Welches commercial was filmed – in part – at Red River’s first-ever Skijoring event: