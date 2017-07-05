36th ArtsFest opens Friday

The 36th Annual ArtsFest opens with an evening reception for the benefit of youth art programs Friday (July 7) from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and continues with the juried show Saturday (July 8) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday (July 9) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Angel Fire Community Center.

Lunch will be served during the Arts Shows on Saturday and Sunday. All proceeds to benefit the Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Hosted by ART UP Northern New Mexico and Angel Fire Visitor Center, this is Art Up’s premier juried art show with paintings, photography, jewelry, weavings, sculptures and other fine arts from New Mexico and surrounding states.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

For more information, see the show’s Facebook Page or contact Jo Mixon at 575-377-6661.