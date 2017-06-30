3rd Nashville To New Mexico set in new venue

Billy Dawson’s 3rd Annual ‘Nashville To New Mexico’ hit songwriters concert debuts tomorrow (Saturday, July 1) in Eagle Nest, 1/2 mile north of Hwy 64 on Hwy 38 or Willow Creek Road. The event will feature activities throughout the day with the Writers Round beginning at 5 p.m.

This year’s event is again sponsored by the Eagle Nest Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored it the first year along with event organizers Mary Sangster and her nephew Billy Dawson

“I asked him to come three years ago,” Sangster said. “The chamber sponsored that one.”

Sangster sponsored and hosted the second Nashville To New Mexico at her Lost Eagle RV Park last year but said, “I asked the chamber to do it again this year because they could do a better job than I could.”

According to Sangster, the new venue is a site Eagle Nest Chamber of Commerce Vice President Fox Guinn purchased in order to host music events.

According to the Nashville to New Mexico website, Billy Dawson of Sunray, Texas, is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, entertainer, author, and motivational speaker who has recently been awarded artist of the year, best country male vocalist and best country live performer by Nashville Independent Music Awards. He is joined by:

Rodney Clawson from Gruver, Texas wrote George Strait’s #1 single “I Saw God Today”, and has gone on to write songs for Jason Aldean, Faith Hill, Big & Rich, and Buddy Jewell.

Matt Jenkins from Aledo, Texas, moved to Nashville to pursue his musical aspirations, and has performed at iconic Music City venues and opened for major acts such as Taylor Swift, Zac Brown Band, and Lady Antebellum, all before becoming a very successful songwriter earning the Triple Play Award from CMA for having three chart-topping songs in a calendar year.

Oklahoman Lainey Edwards has a powerful, velvety voice and her music beautifully portrays her appreciation for the Native American roots and family heritage there. She took home the fan-voted award Best Country Female Vocalist from the Nashville Industry Music Awards in 2015, and continues to be a positive influence for music-loving people of all ages.

Enjoy a sneak preview tonight as Dawson and Edwards perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the free Summer Nights Concert Series in Angel Fire’s Frontier Park.

Nashville To New Mexico event details

Purchase advance tickets online for $15 or pay $20 at the gate

The event is festival seating — please bring your own low-back lawn chair. If you have a standard lawn chair you’ll need to sit in the back where you won’t obstruct anyone’s view.

No food, glass or alcohol may be brought into event area. Beer and wine will be available for purchase by individuals 21 and over. Alcoholic beverages must be consumed inside the specified fenced area.

Food will be available for purchase from event vendors.

This is a rain or shine event, so bring your rain gear just in case – better to be safe than sorry! And don’t forget your sunscreen.

Please leave your pets at home. Service animals permitted as allowed by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Information: info@nashvilletonewmexico.com; 575-224.2380; or