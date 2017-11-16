Angel Fire hosting Cowboy Christmas concert Dec. 21

Michael Martin Murphey is brining his 24th Annual Cowboy Christmas Tour to Holy Angels Catholic Church in Angel Fire.
Show starts at 7 p.m., however, 25 VIP ticket purchasers will receive early admission and a pre-show meet-and-greet with Michael Martin Murphey.
For nearly a quarter of a century, Murphey has celebrated the cowboy connection to Christmas.
“There is a special relationship the Christmas story has to rural communities, farmers and ranchers,” Murphey noted. “God first sent an angel to livestock people — the shepherds in the field. Whether you’re a believer or not, the story emphasizes the fact that the news of the birth of the Savior of the world is not given to the royalty or politicians, but it goes to the lowest people on the totem pole.
“To me, this is an underscoring of the fact that Jesus came for all people, all races and all classes,” he continues. “Jesus is also traditionally depicted as a shepherd, and many of his parables are agricultural stories about farming, livestock and how the earth works. That means that rural people should feel a significant part of the Christmas message because they were chosen to hear that story first.”
Murphey is a working cowboy who embraces and celebrates what he calls the cowboy culture —a life based on faith, family, hard work, and a passion for conservation and the environment. He says that this philosophy has a strong impact on his holiday show, as does his own family background.
For 24th Annual Cowboy Christmas Tour tickets and more info, please visit michaelmartinmurphey.com.