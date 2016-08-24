Angel Fire Police Blotter: Aug. 15-22, 2016

08/15/2016 13:16:53 16-000356 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department conducted a background investigation of an applicant. AFPD ran a III on the individual who is an applicant for the AFPD.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

08/15/2016 19:12:00 16-000357 Motorist Assist

Angel Fire Police Department assisted a motorist. AFPD provided assistance in jumping a motorist’s vehicle with a dead battery.

Location: 11 S ANGEL FIRE RD COMP – Service Completed

08/16/2016 20:20:00 16-000358 Domestic

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Elliot Barker Ln. NMSP assisted in responding to the call. After speaking with the RP, an informational report was taken.

Location: 33 ELLIOT BARKER LN # 8 INFO – Informational Report

08/16/2016 22:05:00 16-000359 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a welfare check at a residence on Valle Grande Circle. Contact was made with a Kay Stafford, who checked ok. She stated she would call her daughter to advise her of the same.

Location: 16 VALLE GRANDE CR COMP – Service Completed

08/17/2016 20:25:00 16-000360 Fire

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report of a bond fire at a residence on San Felipe Cir. Upon arrival contact was made with a renter of the residence, whom was advised of the proper procedure for a burn permit and how to contain the fire. AFFD stated it was fine for the evening.

Location: 21 SAN FELIPE CR VER – Verbal Only

08/18/2016 16:28:18 16-000361 Driving Test

A juvenile male came into the Angel Fire Police Department requesting a driver’s test. Driver successfully passed test.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NW NOREP – No Report Taken

08/18/2016 18:05:23 16-000362 Civil Process

A civil process call was conducted on an adult male located at his residence on Halo Pines Terrace. Subject was served and call was recorded on department issued body camera.

Location: 10 HALO PINES TC NE NOREP – No Report Taken

08/19/2016 03:02:14 16-000363 Wanted Person

An adult male was placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant out of Taos County following a traffic stop on Mountain View Blvd. Following arrest, subject was transported to the Colfax County Adult Detention Center for booking and incarceration.

Location: 3400 BL MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NW RPT – Report Taken

08/19/2016 16:20:00 16-000365 Alarm

Angel Fire Police responded to a report of an alarm at a residence on Meadowbrook Terrace. Upon arrival the residence was found to be secure. No sign of criminal activity. No Report.

Location: 18 MEADOWBROOK TC UNF – Unfounded

08/19/2016 16:40:23 16-000364 Driving Test

A driving test was administered for a juvenile female by the Angel Fire Police Department. Juvenile successfully passed test.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NW NOREP – No Report Taken

08/19/2016 16:58:28 16-000366 Cattle Out

A female called the Angel Fire Police Department advising of cows on the roadway near San Juan Circle. Cattle owner was located and advised he would come out first thing in the morning to gather his cattle.

Location: 16 SAN JUAN CR NW NOREP – No Report Taken

08/20/2016 23:18:20 16-000367 Noise Complaint

The Angel Fire Police Department received a noise complaint call at the Angel Skye Apartments. Person responsible for apartment in question was advised to turn his music down. Male subject was cooperative.

Location: 33381 MOUNTAIN VIEW D-4 BL NW NOREP – No Report Taken