Angel Fire Police Blotter: Aug. 22-29, 2016

08/22/2016 11:15:00 16-000368 Animal Complaint

Angel Fire Police Department received a complaint of dogs running lose on San Mateo Drive. Upon arrival dogs were located. No one was at the residence. Contact will be made with the owner and the issue of lose dogs will be addressed.

Location: 85 SAN MATEO DR NOREP – No Report Taken

08/22/2016 15:55:00 16-000369 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department received a call to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Vista Del Sol. Upon arrival there was negative contact with any residents and it appeared no one had been at the residence in some time.

Location: 37 VISTA DEL SOL COMP – Service Completed

08/23/2016 19:40:00 16-000370 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department assisted CCSO and NMSP with a report of a possibly armed subject who shot at another vehicle. The subject was not located and NMSP continued searching in Mora County.

Location: HWY 434 COMP – Service Completed

08/23/2016 20:30:00 16-000371 Animal Complaint

Angel Fire Police Department was advised of an injured deer on Mountain View Blvd. Game and Fish Warden advised that it was alright to release the meat to a subject.

Location: 3200 BL MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

08/23/2016 23:24:00 16-000372 Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department received a call in reference to a vehicle that had flipped over on Winter Park Lane. Upon arrival the driver was taken into custody for DWI and an accident report was filled out.

Location: WINTER PARK LN ARR – Subject Arrested

08/25/2016 09:20:00 16-000373 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an erratic driver near the resort area. The driver was gone upon arrival. No further action taken.

Location: MILLER LANE UTL – Unable to Locate

08/25/2016 11:15:00 16-000374 Harassment

Angel Fire Police Department met with a citizen who states that he is being harassed by a known subject. The subject is accused of harassing the reporting party. No report will be taken, at this time.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

08/25/2016 12:10:21 16-000375 Theft

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of THEFT from a local restaurant. The owner of the restaurant reports that items were stolen on the night of a fire. The owner requests an information report so that she can file the claim with her insurance company.

Location: 52 N ANGEL FIRE RD REP – Report Taken

08/25/2016 20:16:19 16-000376 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to assist NM State Police with a shots fired call at the El Bordo Trailer Park located off of the 3000 block of Mountain View Blvd. Area was searched, everything appeared fine.

Location: 3080 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL SE NOREP – No Report Taken

08/26/2016 15:15:00 16-000377 Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a burglary alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, the front door to the business was unsecured and the alarm was active. A search of the building was completed and there was no offense discovered.

Location: 11 ELLIOT BARKER RD # B COMP – Service Completed

08/26/2016 19:05:17 16-000378 Wanted Person

An adult male was arrested on an outstanding detention order from CYFD at a complex located off of Mountain View Blvd. Following arrest, subject was transported to the Angel Fire Police Department for processing. Subject was later transported to the Colfax County Detention Center for incarceration.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL NW ARR – Subject Arrested