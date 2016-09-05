Angel Fire Police Blotter: Aug. 29 – Sept. 4, 2016

08/29/2016 08:17:00 16-000379 911 Call

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a residence on El Camino Real in regards to a 911 hangup. Upon arrival contact was made with the resident. 911 call was caused by a misdial. Everything was found to be all right. No Report.

Location: 490 EL CAMINO REAL NOREP – No Report Taken

08/29/2016 14:28:43 16-000380 Fingerprints

Subject came into the Angel Fire Police Department for fingerprinting. Fingerprinting was provided for conceal carry permit application.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

08/30/2016 11:15:00 16-000381 Unsecured Residence

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a report of a possible unsecured premise. Upon arrival residence was found to be secured. Owner notified.

Location: 10 JACKSON HOLE RD # 206 NOREP – No Report Taken

08/30/2016 13:58:49 16-000382 Fingerprints

Subject requested fingerprinting for ATF compliance. Fingerprinting services were provide.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

08/31/2016 12:00:00 16-000385 Informational

A citizen voiced a concern over another citizen who might be verbally and possible physically abused. The reporting party advised of a citizen who spoke of being abused so an information report will be filed.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL INFO – Informational Report

08/31/2016 12:56:15 16-000383 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department conducted a III request for a background investigation of an applicant. A III was ran on the subject, an applicant for the AFPD.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

08/31/2016 13:35:00 16-000384 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a disturbance/harassment at a business in the 3300 block of Mountain View Blvd. Upon arrival contact was made with the RP and the victim, as well as the suspect. An informational report was completed and all parties advised.

Location: 3373 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL INFO – Informational Report

08/31/2016 17:37:00 16-000386 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department assisted Colfax County Sheriff’s Office with a welfare check in Colfax County. Assistance was rendered and the subject’s wife was going to take him for an evaluation.

Location: 39 CONCHAS RD COMP – Service Completed

09/01/2016 10:15:00 16-000387 Driving Test

Angel Fire Police Department administered a driving test for a license candidate. The test was successfully passed.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

09/01/2016 13:00:00 16-000388 Hit and Run Accident

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a minor accident that occurred in the parking lot of Lowe’s Grocery Store. Upon arrival, it was determined that the incident is a HIT AND RUN. A report will be written and an investigation will begin.

Location: 3373 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken

09/01/2016 23:26:07 16-000389 Disturbance

Dispatch advised of a fight in progress at Zeb’s Bar and Grill in Angel Fire. Incident was documented only.

Location: 3431 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL NW RPT – Report Taken

09/02/2016 10:00:00 16-000390 Cattle Out

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of loose cattle in The Valley of the Utes. The cows were seen and later determined to be owned by FREDDY CORODVOA.

Location: EL CAMINO REAL COMP – Service Completed

09/02/2016 18:00:59 16-000393 Informational

A female contacted the Angel Fire Police Department in reference to some rings she stated were stolen from a condo in Angel Fire. An informational report will be taken and follow-up to this incident will be conducted next week.

Location: N. ANGEL FIRE RD NE RPT – Report Taken

09/03/2016 20:21:59 16-000394 Noise Complaint

A noise complaint was called into the Angel Fire Police Department on a residence on N. Valle Grande Road. Person responsible for residence in question was advised to keep the noise level down at his rental. Subject was cooperative.

Location: 96 VALLE GRANDE RD N NOREP – No Report Taken

09/04/2016 01:15:27 16-000395 Domestic

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a domestic incident call at a residence on Mountain Lake Way. Suspect had left the residence prior to arrival. Follow-up will be conducted and report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Location: 13 MOUNTAIN LAKE WY SW RPT – Report Taken

09/04/2016 18:26:19 16-000396 Suspicious Vehicle

A caller called dispatch reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of Peralta Drive. Area was searched, no vehicle was located. A couple of residents in the area were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle in question.

Location: PERALTA DR SW NOREP – No Report Taken

09/04/2016 21:23:57 16-000397 Assault

Dispatch advised of a disturbance at the Angel Skye Apartments. Disturbance turned out to be a battery, suspect had left scene prior to my arrival. Known suspect will be later cited in into Angel Fire Municipal Court for Battery.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NW RPT – Report Taken

09/04/2016 23:31:30 16-000398 911 Call

Dispatch advised of a 911 call received from a residence on Mountain Lake Way. Upon arrival, everything appeared fine. Subject stated she called 911 to see in her phone worked.

Location: 13 MOUNTAIN LAKE WY SW NOREP – No Report Taken