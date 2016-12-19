Angel Fire Police Blotter: Dec. 12-19, 2016

12/12/2016 19:45:00 16-000548 Drunk Person

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report of a highly intoxicated person on the side of the road on Mountain View Blvd. The male subject was given a ride home.

Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW BLVD COMP – Service Completed

12/13/2016 03:05:00 16-000549 Suspicious Activity

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to the area on San Mateo Dr for suspicious activity. A report of several subjects walking around, wearing headlamps, in a white sedan, was called into the AFPD. The area, and surrounding areas were checked, GOA.

Location: 85 SAN MATEO DR GOA – Gone on Arrival

12/13/2016 09:30:00 16-000550 Unsecured Residence

The Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an unsecured residence from a concerned citizen. The building was checked and there was no criminal activity found. The property owner was notified and advised the responding officer that the unsecured door would be addressed immediately.

Location: 20 ARMIJO DR COMP – Service Completed

12/16/2016 11:00:00 16-000551 Assist Other Agency

The Angel Fire Police Department assisted The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control due to a motor vehicle accident on the canyon road. The accident was cleared and the regular flow of traffic resumed.

Location: 2700 BL HIGHWAY 64 COMP – Service Completed

12/16/2016 16:22:40 16-000552 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department received a call in regards to a welfare check. Welfare check was conducted, everything was fine.

Location: 18 SAN MATEO CR NOREP – No Report Taken

12/17/2016 20:27:18 16-000554 Burglary Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was dispatched in reference to a Burglary Alarm. All appeared fine.

Location: 150 EL CAMINO REAL NOREP – No Report Taken

12/18/2016 00:14:54 PITTMAN, CODY 16-000555 Noise Complaint

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to assist security with the Angel Fire Resort in reference to a noise complaint. Subjects in room causing disturbance were advised to leave the room, and further advised if law enforcement was called back to the room, subjects would be leaving the resort immediately.

Location: 10 MILLER LN SE NOREP – No Report Taken

12/18/2016 12:21:00 16-000556 Parking Problem

Angel Fire Police Department was contacted by Angel Fire Resort security in reference a parking problem. AF Resort security requested a parking citation be issued to a vehicle blocking the emergency entrance at FA-1. While writing the citation the owner was located and the ticket was voided.

Location: 10 MILLER LN VER – Verbal Only

12/18/2016 12:25:00 16-000557 Suspicious Activity

Angel Fire Police Department was contacted by the manager of the Winter Sports Ski shop in reference suspicious activity. The manager reported his wooden fence being kicked over several times and requested officers to keep an eye on the area.

Location: 12 ASPEN RD NOREP – No Report Taken

12/18/2016 13:31:00 16-000558 Motorist Assist

Angel Fire Police Department assisted a stranded motorist. Two skiers requested a ride to their residence on Cheerful Way.

Address: 95 CHEERFUL WY

Location: 95 CHEERFUL WY COMP – Service Completed

12/18/2016 18:42:52 16-000559 Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a car crash without injuries on the 3200 block of Mountain View Blvd. A car crash report was taken.

Location: 3200 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL S RPT – Report Taken