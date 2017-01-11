Angel Fire Police Blotter: Dec. 26, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017

12/26/2016 11:35:00 16-000572 Unattended Death

Angel Fire Police and EMS responded to the report of anunresponsive 44 year old male at a residence on Mountain Lake Way.Upon arrivalmale subject was deceased from what appears to be natural causes. Investigationpending autopsy results.

Location: 30 MOUNTAIN LAKE WY 30 MOUNTAIN LAKE WY RPT – Report Taken

12/26/2016 20:17:09 16-000573 Burglary

Angel Fire Police Department was requested by the Angel Fire ResortHotel inreference to a burglary. Report taken.

Location: 10 MILLER LN SE RPT– Report Taken

12/26/2016 22:34:18 16-000574 Private Property Accident

An adultfemale came by the Angel Fire Police Department to report aminor privateproperty accident at the Elk Horn Lodge. Subject was issued a private propertyaccident form to fill out.

Location: 3377 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NW NOREP – No Report Taken

12/26/2016 22:40:20 16-000575 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to assist with a structurefire atthe Val Verde Mobile Home Park located off of Highway 64, just outside of AngelFire. Angel Fire Fire Department andMoreno Valley Fire Department took overcall.

Location: STATE HWY 64 NOREP– No Report Taken

12/26/2016 22:47:45 16-000576 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to assist a resident athome on ElCamino Real due to a propane issue. Resident turned off access to propane fromthe outside of the residence.

Location: 118 EL CAMINO REALSE NOREP – No ReportTaken

12/27/2016 12:45:00 16-000577 Harassment

Angel Fire Police Department received a report ofDISORDERLY CONDUCT involving a known subject in the area.Theallegations were made due to annoyingtext messages received by the reporting party. The reporting party desires aninvestigation and criminal prosecution.A police report will be written.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL# A3 RPT– Report Taken

12/27/2016 21:09:19 16-000578 Assault

Angel Fire PoliceDepartment was dispatched to the WindChime Condos, in reference to a possibleassault. Report Taken.

Location: 10 JACKSON HOLE RD NERPT – Report Taken

12/28/2016 09:00:00 16-000579 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of adisturbance at the ski lift area. The disturbance involved a business ownerandthe resort security team. Upon arrival, the disturbance had ceased. Thebusiness owner had left the scene prior to our arrivalbut had confronted thesecurity team claiming that his business was being harmed by the team. Nocharges will be filed at thistime.

Location: Five Springs RoadCOMP – Service Complete

12/28/2016 15:54:17 16-000580 Criminal Damage

Angel Fire Police Department Receivedan email reporting Criminal Damage to their residence. TheResidence wasobserved, a report will be taken.

Location: 37 VAIL AV# D3 RPT – ReportTaken

12/29/2016 10:38:07 16-000582 Harassment

Angel Fire Police Department was notified of a harassmentwith possible threats made. Reporting Party / Victim requestedincident bedocumented and a criminal trespass notice be issued to the violator.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken

12/29/2016 13:45:00 16-000583 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of adisturbance between subjects. Upon arrival, the disturbance had ceased.Parties involved stated the disturbance wasregarding parking issues.Parties allseparated without a reported offense.

Location: SUNSET OVERLOOK COMP– Service Completed

12/30/2016 02:55:00 16-000584 Mental Person

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a possiblysuicidal male in the 3400 block of Mountain View Blvd. Contact was madewith thesubject who stated he wanted to voluntarily go to Taos Holy Cross for anevaluation. Subject was transported by AFPD,per subject’s request for no ambulance.

Location: 3445 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

12/31/2016 10:00:00 16-000585 Informational

A local citizen came to the police department to ask questionson a civil matter. Subjet was asking questions about property andassets in amarriage relationship.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

01/01/2017 05:45:00 17-000001 Animal Complaint

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a complaint ofdogs at a condo on Squaw Valley Rd. The aggressive dogs were ableto be chasedaway from the condo.

Location: 11 SQUAW VALLEY RDCOMP– Service Completed

01/01/2017 12:15:00 17-000002 Child Abuse

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report ofpossible child abuse on Mountain View Blvd. The situation was handled,a reportwill be completed and the incident will be reported to CYFD.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL# B1 RPT – Report Taken

01/01/2017 14:40:00 17-000003 Traffic Hazard

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report ofchildren riding sleds on Cimarron Trail. The area was checked. GOA.

Location: CIMARRON TRAIL GOA– Gone on Arrival

01/01/2017 15:20:00 17-000004 Suspicious Vehicle

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference a suspiciousvehicle parked next to a business on North Angel Fire Rd.Reporting Partycalled in reference to a vehicle that was parked next to Material Designs. TheAirstream was registered to a formeremployee. Reporting Party stated thevehicle was fine at that point.

Location: NORTH ANGEL FIRE RD COMP – Service Completed

01/01/2017 16:15:00 17-000005 Trespassing

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to aharassment/trespass complaint. A male subject was arrested for criminaltrespassand issued a notice not to return to the Mini Mart.

Location: 3394 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL ARR – Subject Arrested

01/02/201713:30:00 17-000006 Alarm

Angel FirePolice Department responded to a report of an alarm at a residence on Lake ViewPark Drive. Upon arrival Officer foundeverything to be secure. No signs ofcriminal activity. No Report Taken

Location: 37LAKE VIEW PARK DR NOREP –No Report Taken

01/02/201723:46:28 17-000007 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department wasdispatched to the Mountain SpiritCondos in reference to some individualscausing a disturbance. A search of the condo in the area were the disturbancewasreported was conducted.No one waslocated.

Location: 39VAIL AV NOREP – No Report Taken

01/03/201708:15:00 17-000008 Alarm

AngelFire Police Department received a report of an alarm at the RV Park on Highway64. The area was found to be secureand the cause of the alarm is not known.

Location:27500 HIGHWAY 64 COMP – ServiceCompleted

01/03/201709:00:00 17-000009 Driving Test

AngelFire Police Department administered a driving test for a license candidate. Thecandidate successfully passed the test.

Location:3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP –Service Completed

01/03/201720:50:09 17-000010 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department wasrequested to do a welfare check on anindividual located on Pinehurst Way. Allappeared fine.

Location: 17PINEHURST WY SW NOREP –No Report Taken

01/04/201708:00:00 17-000011 Assist Other Agency

Angel FirePolice Department assisted the United States Marshals Service with fugitiveapprehension operations in Las Vegas, New Mexico.Assistance was provided for theFugitive Task Force.

Location:VARIOUS COMP – ServiceCompleted

01/04/201723:39:03 17-000012 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department handleda disturbance at the Angel FireResort Hotel. Subject was asked to leave hotel.

Location: 10MILLER LNRPT – Report Taken

01/05/201711:15:00 17-000013 Alarm

AngelFire Police Department received a report of a residential alarm that wasactivated. Subjects working inside the houseset off the alarm by accident.There is no offense.

Location: COMP – ServiceCompleted

01/05/201711:45:00 17-000014 Private Property Accident

AngelFire Police Department responded to a very minor private property accident. Subjectsinvolved exchanged informationprior to my arrival. There is no offense.

Location: 10MILLER RDCOMP – Service Completed

01/05/201714:25:00 17-000015 Harassment

Angel FirePolice Department received a complaint of possible harassment. A complaint ofharassment was received from ateacher in reference a former teacher harassingher via text message. A report was taken and an investigation will follow.

Location:3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT –Report Taken

01/06/201705:00:00 17-000016 Welfare Check

The AngelFire Police Department received a report of a stranded motorist. Upon arrival,the vehicle was found to be unoccupiedand in the ditch.

No offenseand no emergency.

Location:ARAPAHO COMP – Service Completed

01/06/201708:00:00 17-000017 Welfare Check

AngelFire Police Department received a report of a stranded motorist. Upon arrival,the vehicle was being removed from theditch and the driver then left thescene.

Location:SOUTH ANGEL FIRE ROAD COMP –Service Completed

01/06/201708:15:00 17-000018 Private Property Accident

Information about a vehicle struck by a village vehicle wastaken.Informationwill be filed with the village manager.

Location:3388 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – ServiceCompleted

01/06/201613:55:00 17-000019 Private Property Accident

AngelFire Police Department received a report of a minor accident that occurred onprivate property. Upon arrival, the driverof the primary vehicle stated heslid into a parked car. The owner of the parked car was not available.Information was collected toshare with the owner of the parked vehicle.

Location: 10Miller LN COMP – Service Completed

01/06/201714:25:00 17-000020 Property Accident

Angel FirePolice Department responded to the report of an accident involving two vehicleson El Camino Real. Investigationshowed one vehicle coming down hill on ElCamino Real when driver lost control of vehicle on snow packed roadway and slidintoa parked vehicle. Driver issued a citation for careless driving. Noinjuries.

Location:156 EL CAMINO REAL CIT – Citation Issued

01/06/201722:33:10 17-000021 Public Assist

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a vehiclethat was stuck in the middle of the roadway. The Vehicle was moved and guidedsafely up to the residence.

Location: ELCAMINO RAEL NOREP – No ReportTaken

01/07/201710:00:00 17-000022 Property Accident

AngelFire Police Department responded to a non-injury accident involving onevehicle. See state accident report 23390123.

Location:100 BL EL CAMINO REAL REP – ReportTaken

01/08/201712:40:00 17-000023 Alarm

Angel FirePolice Department was detailed to a residence on El Camino Real for an alarm. Uponarrival residence was checked andit was determined to be a false alarm.

Location:603 EL CAMINO REAL FAL – False Alarm