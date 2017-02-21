Angel Fire Police Blotter: Feb. 13-20, 2017

02/13/2017 12:47:52 17-000094 Animal Complaint

Angel Fire Police Department received a phone call in reference to two dogs running at large. Dogs were found at the owner’s residence and both were tied up.

Location: 49 ARMIJO RD 49 ARMIJO RD NOREP – No Report Taken

02/13/2017 13:41:49 17-000095 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a residential alarm. Upon arrival it appeared the residence was under construction, the workers put the code in wrong.

Location: 101 SPYGLASS NOREP – No Report Taken

02/14/2017 12:00:00 17-000096 Lost / Found Property

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a lost wallet that was turned into the fire department. A call was placed to owner’s number and a message left.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

02/14/2017 21:20:02 17-000097 Business Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to the Angel Fire Resort in reference to an alarm. AFFD was called to the resort and cleared the hotel for customers to return to the hotel.

Location: 10 MILLER LN SE NOREP – No Report Taken

02/15/2017 07:45:00 17-000098 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a residential alarm that was triggered. The perimeter of the house was checked and found to be secured. There is no offense.

Location: 15 KNOLLWOOD WY COMP – Service Completed

02/16/2017 12:30:00 17-000099 Lost / Found Property

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a lost driver’s license from one of our local citizens. Subject came to the police department in person to report that he had lost his driver’s license. There is no criminal offense to report and this document serves as confirmation that the subject did indeed report the lost item to local law enforcement.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

02/16/2017 18:30:30 17-000100 Animal Complaint

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to 36 Torrey Place Road in reference to a dog complaint. Dogs in question were not located.

Location: 36 TORREY PINES RD SW NOREP – No Report Taken

02/17/2017 12:43:56 17-000101 Harassment

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to possible harassment. Both parties were reached and advised to stop contacting each other. Further communication could lead to a citation.

Location: 20 SAGE LN NOREP – No Report Taken

02/18/2017 02:37:02 17-000102 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to a residence located on Peralta Drive in reference to a residential alarm. Residence was secure.

Location: 45 PERALTA DR SW NOREP – No Report Taken

02/18/2017 08:50:00 17-000103 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a DISTURBANCE that resulted in a BATTERY in the parking lot of the ski resort. The victim chose to file a criminal charge against the unidentified suspect. A report and an investigation will now begin.

Location: 10 MILLER LN RPT – Report Taken

02/18/2017 23:23:04 17-000104 Assist Other Agency

New MexicoState Police requested assistance from the Angel Fire Police Department with a call in Eagle Nest, NM Address: 50 THERMA DR. Everything appeared fine.

Location: 50 THERMA DR NOREP – No Report Taken

02/19/2017 13:35:00 17-000105 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a residential alarm on Zia Rd. Upon arrival, the front door was open. The residence was cleared. No signs of forced entry. Northern New Mexico Security arrived on scene and made contact with the homeowner. False alarm.

Location: 13 ZIA RD FAL – False Alarm

02/19/2017 15:15:00 17-000106 Theft

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report of a theft at a condo on Mammoth Mountain Rd. Contact was made with RP and suspect. A report will be completed. Unfounded at this time.

Location: 44 MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN RD # 12 RPT – Report Taken

02/19/2017 16:27:00 17-000107 Domestic

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a business on N Angel Fire Rd in reference a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival NMSP was already on scene handling the situation.

Upon arrival NMSP was already on scene handling the situation.

Location: 52 N ANGEL FIRE RD RPT – Report Taken