Angel Fire Police Blotter: Feb. 6-13, 2017

02/06/2017 14:08:10 17-000081 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a motion alarm. The outside of the residence was checked, everything appeared fine and secure.

Location: 342 BACK BASIN NOREP – No Report Taken

02/06/2017 17:05:34 17-000082 Driving Test

Angel Fire Police Department administered a Driving Test. Driving Test was Successful.

Location: 3645 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL NOREP – No Report Taken

02/06/2017 20:04:50 17-000083 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a welfare check. Subject advised the person was fine.

Location: 53 VAIL NOREP – No Report Taken

02/08/2017 10:30:00 17-000084 Informational

A citizen came to the police department to provide information regarding a local subject that is noncriminal in nature. Subject was fired from the resort and the reporting party wanted the PD to be aware due to his anger over being fired. The reporting party was his supervisor who initiated the termination process.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

02/08/2017 16:33:17 17-000085 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to the Angel Fire Resort in reference to assist security with a possible intoxicated male. Subject was eventually transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos via AFFD ambulance.

Location: 10 MILLER LN SE NOREP – No Report Taken

02/09/2017 10:55:00 17-000086 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a residential burglar alarm that was triggered on the rear entry door. Upon arrival, a subcontractor identified as JESSIE VALDEZ had triggered the alarm in error. There is no offense.

Location: 18 MEADOW BROOK TC COMP – Service Completed

02/09/2017 17:58:00 17-000087 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference a disturbance at the Village Haus bar at the Angel Fire Resort. AFPD was contacted in reference a disturbance. Service completed.

Location: 10 MILLER LN INFO – Informational Report

02/09/2017 12:40:00 17-000088 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police responded to a call of a possible structure fire at a business located on Fria Road. Upon arrival it was determined that there was no fire. The smoke seen was coming from a heating source within the building.

Location: FRIA ROAD NOREP – No Report Taken

02/09/2017 16:50:00 17-000089 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to the Moreno Valley Health Clinic in reference a possible disturbance. Assistance was provided to MVHC and AFFD in reference a subject that was possibly hostile. Everything checked alright.

Location: 11 ELLIOT BARKER COMP – Service Completed

02/10/2017 15:26:43 17-000090 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department assisted State Police in serving an arrest warrant. Subject was arrested.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL # B4 NOREP – No Report Taken

02/10/2017 20:07:00 17-000091 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department assisted Angel Fire Fire Department with a medical call at the Elk Horn Lodge. Assistance provided.

Location: 3377 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL # 301 COMP – Service Completed

02/11/2017 22:12:00 17-000092 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report of a disturbance in a parking lot on N Angel Fire Rd. Contact was made with the RP, who stated it appeared to be a verbal argument in the parking lot of the Chalet condos. Subjects were GOA.

Location: 83 N ANGEL FIRE RD GOA – Gone on Arrival

02/11/2017 23:30:00 17-000093 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report of a possibly suicidal female at a condo on Valley Rd. RP stated his girlfriend was going to the Christi Villa condos, apt 318, to drink bleach. Upon arrival the condos were checked and they only went up to 310. Dispatch attempted a call back several times with RP but negative contact was made. UTL.

Location: 10 VALLEY RD # 318 UTL – Unable to Locate