Angel Fire Police Blotter: Jan. 16-23

01/16/2017 15:58:59 17-000035 Trespass Notice

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to the Family Dollar Store in reference to a trespassing call. Criminal Trespass notice issued.

Location: 3421 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken

01/16/2017 18:51:52 17-000036 Suspicious Activity

An adult male came into the Angel Fire Police Department to report some suspicious activity on his daughter’s cell phone. Report taken

Location: 3381 MONTAIN VIEW D8 BL NW RPT – Report Taken

01/16/2017 19:30:03 17-000037 Harassment

An adult female called the Angel Fire Police Department to report some telephone harassment. Report taken

Location: 42 MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN RD NE RPT – Report Taken

01/18/2017 14:00:00 17-000038 Private Property Accident

A motor vehicle accident occurred in the parking lot of The Angel Fire Police Department in which a citizen backed into a patrol vehicle owned by the village. Insurance information from the offending driver was obtained. Photographs of the damage were documented and the vehicle damage will be reported.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

01/19/2017 13:26:08 17-000039 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a house alarm. Upon arrival all doors and windows were secure. Key Holder arrived and checked the inside of the residence. Everything was fine.

Location: 15 CLAY TERRACE NOREP – No Report Taken

01/19/2017 16:57:42 17-000040 Harassment

Angel Fire Police Department received a complaint of harassment/stalking at the AFPD. A report was taken and contact will be made with the suspect.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken

01/19/2017 17:20:00 17-000041 Private Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department received a complaint of a private property crash that occurred at the Angel Fire Visitor Center. A private property crash report was completed.

Location: 3365 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken

01/19/2017 18:25:00 17-000042 Stolen Vehicle

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a complaint of a possible stolen vehicle at the Angel Fire resort. Upon arrival contact was made with security and it was learned to be a false alarm and the subject located their vehicle.

Location: 10 MILLER LN NOREP – No Report Taken

01/20/2017 10:02:48 17-000043 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department received information regarding text messages. No criminal offense was found.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NOREP – No Report Taken

01/20/2017 11:39:45 17-000044 Fingerprints

Angel Fire Police Department provided fingerprinting for a job. Fingerprints were taken for three cards.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NOREP – No Report Taken

01/20/2017 21:10:18 17-000045 Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department learned of an accident that occurred on Valle Grande Tr South after being called in reference another accident in the same location. An accident report was taken.

Location: VALLE GRANDE TRAIL SOUTH RPT – Report Taken

01/20/2017 19:09:00 17-000046 Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference a vehicle that had gone off the road. An accident report was taken.

Location: VALLE GRANDE TRAIL SOUTH RPT – Report Taken

01/21/2017 18:00:00 17-000047 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a residence on Black Lake Terrace to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival Officer had knowledge of who lived at the residence. Officer made contact with a third party who stated the subjects were in Arizona for a wedding.

Location: 19 BLACK LAKE TC COMP – Service Completed

01/22/2017 17:39:49 17-000048 Lost / Found Property

An adult male came by the Angel Fire Police Department to turn a credit/debit card he had located at the Angel Fire Resort Parking Lot. Different attempts were made to locate the owner of the credit card. Credit card was eventually placed into safekeeping.

Location: 10 MILLER LANE SE NOREP – No Report Taken