Angel Fire Police Blotter: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2017

01/30/2017 21:38:37 17-000072 DWI

An adult male was placed under arrest for DUI following a traffic stop on Mountain View Blvd. Subject was arrested and transported to the Colfax County Adult Detention Center for incarceration.

Location: 3300 BL MOUNTAIN VEIW BL N ARR – Subject Arrested

01/30/2017 23:25:26 17-000073 Shots Fired

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to people hearing multiple shots fired. The area was checked, everything appeared fine. No shots were heard.

Location: SANDIA CIRCLE NOREP – No Report Taken

01/31/2017 15:43:13 17-000074 Lost / Found Property

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a missing firearm. Information regarding the firearm will be in the report.

Location: 39 VAIL AV RPT – Report Taken

02/01/2017 21:24:21 17-000075 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to a restaurant/bar located on Mountain View BLVD in reference to a disturbance. Unknown subjects left on arrival, restaurant staff advised everything was fine and the altercation was not physical.

Location: 3431 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL NW NOREP – No Report Taken

02/01/2017 21:56:59 17-000076 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department was dispatched to a restaurant/bar located off of Mountain View Blvd in reference to an intoxicated person refusing to leave the bar. Subject was given a ride to residence. His vehicle was left at scene for pickup tomorrow. Trespass notice was later served on subject.

Location: 3431 MONTAIN VIEW BL NW NOREP – No Report Taken

02/02/2017 10:00:00 17-000077 Lost / Found Property

Angel Fire Police Department received a report from a local citizen advising that her purse was lost along with all of the contents inside. There are no indications of a theft therefore there will be no follow up investigation. The lost purse, along with the lost driver’s license, is now documented.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

02/03/2017 04:26:00 17-000078 Domestic

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a residence on Mountain View Blvd in reference a possible domestic disturbance. A male subject was arrested for battery of a household member.

Location: 3521 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL ARR – Subject Arrested

02/03/2017 19:50:00 17-000079 Theft

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report of theft of firewood from a residence on Pleasant View Overlook. The RP wanted to notify police that approx. a cord of wood was taken from his front porch, should it be a pattern in the village.

Location: 14 PLEASANT VIEW OV NOREP – No Report Taken

02/04/2017 16:30:00 17-000080 Private Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a report of a private property crash at a business in the 3400 block of Mountain View Blvd. A private property crash report will be completed.

Location: 3421 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken