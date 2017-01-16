Angel Fire Police Blotter: Jan. 9 – 16

01/09/2017 11:35:00 17-000024 Harassment

Subject came into the Angel Fire Police Department and reported several incidents of harassment. Subject wished that the harassing individual be contacted and notified to stop the behavior or criminal charges will be filed.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken

01/09/2017 15:02:48 17-000025 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a residential check in Knollwood Way. Residence was fine.

Location: 37 KNOLLWOOD WY SW NOREP – No Report Taken

01/10/2017 14:15:00 17-000026 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an abandoned trailer left on private property. The trailer was checked for stolen and found to be cleared. The property manager will determined the outcome of the trailer.

Location: 3300 BLOCK OF MOUNTAIN VIEW BOULEVARD COMP – Service Completed

01/11/2017 10:42:08 17-000027 Prisoner Transport

Angel Fire Police Department transported a prisoner from the Raton Detention Center to Angel Fire, for a Municipal Court appearance. Prisoner was successfully transported to Angel Fire for Municipal Court appearance.

Location: 444 HEREFORD AVE NOREP – No Report Taken

01/11/2017 12:46:50 17-000028 Private Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department was called to The Angel Fire Fire Department in reference to a Private Property automobile accident. Pictures were taken of the damaged Village vehicle. No report taken.

Location: 11 N ANGEL FIRE RD NOREP – No Report Taken

01/11/2017 16:39:00 17-000029 Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a one vehicle accident on Via Del Rey. Driver lost control of vehicle on icy roadway, spun 180*, went off roadway and collided with a tree. There was minor damage done to vehicle. No injuries. Vehicle was driven from scene.

Location: VIA DEL REY & SUGAR CREEK PLACE RPT – Report Taken

01/13/2017 09:00:00 17-000030 Fingerprints

Subject came into the Angel Fire Police Department requesting fingerprints in reference to an employment background check. Fingerprint services were provided.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

01/12/2017 19:00:00 17-000031 Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a car vs. elk crash on US-64. An accident report will be completed.

Location: US 64 RPT – Report Taken

01/14/2017 12:00:00 17-000032 Private Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a private property accident. The driver was gone upon arrival but left contact information and insurance information with the owner. Damage was to the bay door. There is no offense.

Location: 3617 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

01/15/2017 14:36:17 17-000033 Injury Accident

Angel Fire Police Department was dispatched to the area of El Camino Real and the Ski in Ski out area in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. NM Crash Report was taken.

Location: EL CAMINO REAL SE RPT – Report Taken

01/15/2017 20:39:25 17-000034 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police Department was requested to the Angel Fire Resort in reference to a disturbance. Report taken.

Location: 10 MILLER LN SE RPT – Report Taken