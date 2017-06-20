Angel Fire Police Blotter: June 12–18

06/12/2017 14:28:05 17-000279 Breaking and Entering

Angel Fire Police responded to a business on North Angel Fire Road for a report of a Breaking and Entering. Evidence collected, suspects identified, report taken, investigation continues.

Location: 48 N ANGEL FIRE RD RPT – Report Taken

06/13/2017 18:22:05 17-000280 Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a car accident.

Location: 3400 BL MOUNTAIN VIEW BL REP – Report Taken

06/14/2017 10:59:25 17-000281 Identity Theft

Angel Fire Police Department received report of stolen identity via e-mail phishing scam. Information report taken. Advised reporting party to notify AFPD if any unauthorized charges were made or discrepancies were noted.

Location: 11 ELLIOT BARKER LN INFO – Informational Report

06/14/2017 14:00:00 17-000282 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department received information regarding an incident that the reporting party involved was seeking advice. Information with the reporting party was shared and The Angel Fire Police Department replied with suggestions for improvement.

Location: 11 ELLIOTT BARKER LN # A COMP – Service Completed

06/15/2017 20:15:00 17-000283 Shots Fired

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of shots fired in a residential area. No offense observed however the parties involved with the shooting were identified and advised that they were inside the incorporated limits of the village. Parties involved had thought they were away from the village limits and agreed to not fire any more shots.

Location: VISTA DEL SUR COMP – Service Completed

06/16/2017 18:25:00 17-000284 Stolen Vehicle

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Lowe’s Grocery Store. Officer began a search for the vehicle with the reporting party and it was not located. Officer drove the reporting party to meet up with his spouse and continued to look for the vehicle. The spouse of the reporting party had moved the vehicle and the reporting party was not aware. No offense.

Location: 3300 BLOCK OF MOUNTAIN VIEW BOULEVARD COMP – Service Completed

06/17/2017 20:15:00 17-000285 Drunk Person

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an intoxicated person in the parking lot of a local business. Contact was made with intoxicated individual. No responsible party could be found to care for the individual.

Location: 3394 N MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken

06/18/2017 08:55:00 17-000286 Burglary

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a report of a burglary. Made contact with RP and determined an ATV / Light Utility Vehicle was removed from the property sometime after the 2d week of May. Investigation continues.

Location: 30 PLEASANT VALLEY OV RPT – Report Taken

06/18/2017 18:46:53 17-000287 Open Door

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to an open door on an unoccupied vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was identified and there will be an attempt to make contact. A worker at the Visitor center also smelled gas in the building, Angel Fire Fire Department was contacted and tested the air for gas.

Location: 3365 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL NOREP – No Report Taken