Angel Fire Police Blotter: June 19–27

06/19/2017 09:50:46 17-000288 Animal Complaint

Angel Fire Police responded to a report of a dogs on dog attack. Met with the person who reported her dog had been attacked by the neighbor’s pit bulls in the back yard. Investigation continues.

Location: 24 HORSESHOE BEND RPT – Report Taken

06/19/2017 15:52:50 17-000289 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department was informed of drug activity in an apartment complex. Reporting party walked into the Police Department to report drug activity in Angel Skye Apartments. RP stated a 15 year old male had received an Adderall from another juvenile within the apartment complex. Investigation ongoing.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL INFO – Informational Report

06/19/2017 17:13:40 17-000290 Abandoned Vehicle

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a camper that had been parked at a business for a couple of days now. Owner of the vehicle works as a cook at H2 Uptown, he said that he had parked it for work and then it would not start again. He said he would find someone to jump it so he could get it moved after work tonight.

Location: 52 N ANGEL FIRE RD NOREP – No Report Taken

06/20/2017 12:51:46 17-000291 Burglary of Vehicle

Angel Fire Police responded to multiple car burglaries at the Lift Apartments. Responded to the report of three separate car burglaries, with a fourth vehicle possibly involved, at various locations within the Lifts apartment complex. Attempting to find the owner of the fourth vehicle.

Location: FIVE SPRINGS RD RPT – Report Taken

06/20/2017 19:07:16 17-000292 Juvenile Problem

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to children riding around on bikes yelling negative things to a business owner. The children were told to stop They also went back to the business owner to apologize.

Location: 3407 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL NOREP – No Report Taken

06/21/2017 09:47:51 17-000293 Suspicious Vehicle

Angel Fire Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the green belt at South Angel Fire Road and Mountain View Boulevard. Made contact with the driver of the suspicious vehicle. Stated he was looking for a wounded bear in the area and fell asleep in his truck. Advised him no camping was authorized and issued a warning citation for no insurance. He is to appear at the Police Department within 7 days with proof of insurance.

Location: 3300 MONTAIN VIEW BL NOREP – No Report Taken

06/21/2017 11:50:56 17-000294 Disturbance

Angel Fire Police responded to a disturbance at a residence located at 3381 Mountain View Boulevard. Upon contact with the RP it was determined that during a verbal altercation a known subject pushed the reporting party. Investigation continues.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VEIW BL # D3 RPT – Report Taken

06/22/2017 11:30:00 17-000295 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department assisted the Angel Fire Fire Department with traffic control during a hazardous material spill cleanup. A delivery truck fuel tank was leaking fuel after the truck drove over an elevated area of a drive way causing the bracket of the fuel tank to get hung up and rip a hole into the fuel tank. Approximately 20 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway. Angel Fire Fire Department cleaned up the fuel spill.

Location: VAIL AVE AND NORTH ANGEL FIRE RD COMP – Service Completed

06/22/2017 15:40:38 17-000296 CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION AND INTEL

The Angel Fire Police Department began an official background check for a candidate of employment. The background check is now underway.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

06/22/2017 22:15:00 17-000297 Harassment

Angel Fire Police Department received a report from a citizen claiming that she was harassed by another citizen. No incident report will be taken. The reporting party only requested that the offending party would not bother her any longer.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL # C2 COMP – Service Completed

06/23/2017 08:50:00 17-000298 Animal Complaint

The Angel Fire Police Department received a report of a loose running dog. The reporting party photographed the dog out of its yard and near her home. A police report will be written.

Location: 24 HORSESHOE BEND RPT – Report Taken

06/24/2017 23:35:00 17-000299 Noise Complaint

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to loud music playing at a residence nearby The guests staying at the residence were told to turn their music down, they were informed if we get another complaint there would be citations involved.

Location: CHEERFUL WY NOREP – No Report Taken

06/25/2017 12:00:00 17-000300 Informational

Angel Fire Police was contacted by a homeowner with concerns they were being scammed by a contractor. RP waved down police and expressed concern they were being scammed. RP stated a contractor offered to re-nail their roof but it appeared the work wasn’t being completed. RP was taking action to cancel his check. Informed the RP that this was a civil matter.

Location: 10 LAKEVIEW PARK DR INFO – Informational

06/25/2017 18:00:00 17-000301 Business Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department responded to an alarm in the administration building of the Moreno Valley High School. Back door was found to be open. Two people were on scene associated with the school and helped secure the building. No signs of criminal activity.

Location: 56 CAMINO GRANDE FAL – False Alarm

06/25/2017 18:13:00 17-000302 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police were requested to respond to an address in Eagle Nest to assist a Colfax County Sheriff’s Deputy with a domestic in progress. Angel Fire Police Officer stood by and assisted in detaining one male party until other units from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene. No other action taken by Angel Fire Police.

Location: 47 N HWY 38 COMP – Service Completed

06/26/2017 10:31:28 17-000303 Informational

Angel Fire Police was contacted in regards to harassment via cell phone. RP reported she received a phone call from a party who she used to work with and was fearful for her safety. I will make contact with the party that phoned her and inform that if there is more contact charges will be filed.

Location: 3 COB COUNTY RD 23 INFO – Informational Report

06/26/2017 22:45:00 17-000304 Narcotics

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a location in the area of Alta Rd and Valley Rd on a noise complaint involving. Source of noise was found to be several young people parked in a cul-de-sac playing loud music. Contact resulted in an 18 year old male charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Location: ALTA RD AND VALLEY RD ARR – Subject Arrested

06/27/2017 13:20:00 17-000307 Assault

The Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an ASSAULT and DISORDERLY CONDUCT from a known subject. The reporting party is requesting a police report, follow up investigation and criminal charges filed. The investigation has now begun.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW # C1 RPT – Report Taken

06/27/2017 13:30:00 17-000305 Trespass Notice

The Angel Fire Police Department received a request for a criminal trespass notification. The subject to be warned is a juvenile and the warning will be issued to the legal parent.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken