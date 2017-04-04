03/27/2017 03:51:53 17-000167 Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to an alarm. The outside of the residence was checked, everything appeared fine.

Location: 15 CLAY TERRACE NOREP – No Report Taken

03/31/2017 03:51:24 17-000168 Welfare Check

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a female feeling suicidal. Subject overdosed on insulin and did not want to be alone. EMS transported her to Holy Cross Hospital and requested that officer ride along.

Location: 8 ELLIOT BARKER NOREP – No Report Taken

03/31/2017 09:30:00 17-000169 Driving Test

Angel Fire Police Department administered a driving test to a license candidatewho passed.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed

03/31/2017 15:35:00 17-000170 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a business in the 3300 block of Mountain View Blvd on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival it was learned that a female subject was refusing to leave with her boyfriend. Boyfriend was advised that she did not have to go with him and to leave. Female then advised of a domestic situation that had occurred on March 20, 2017near Eagle Nest. Information was taken and will be forwarded to proper agency.

Location: 3394 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL INFO – Informational Report

03/31/2017 21:06:33 17-000171 Shoplifting

Angel Fire Police Department was called in reference to a female subject shoplifting at the Lowes Grocery Store. A report will be taken.

Location: 3373 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken