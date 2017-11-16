Angel Fire Police Blotter: Nov. 6-12

By
Brad McCaslin, Angel Fire Police Chief
-

11/06/2017 07:18:00          17-000632    Residential Alarm

Angel Fire Police Responded to a report of an alarm. Residence was checked and found to be secure.

Location: 170 EL CAMINO REAL FAL – False Alarm

11/06/2017 12:30:00          17-000633    Private Property Accident

Angel Fire Police Department responded to a private property accident involving a village vehicle. There were no injuries. State Accident form completed.

Location: 3365 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL      RPT – Report Taken

11/07/2017 17:09:55          17-000634    Welfare Check

Welfare check. Made contact with subject and confirmed she is well. Stated she was sleeping and did not hear the phone. No report.

Location: 52 VALLE GRANDE N. COMP – Service Completed

11/08/2017 18:26:36          17-000635    Wanted Person

Wanted person. Subject did not show for child exchange. No arrest made.

Location: 3373 MOUNTAIN VEW BL       UTL – Unable to Locate

11/12/2017 10:26:15          17-000636      911 Call

Injured animal call. Located injured deer at Monte Verde RV Park and Campground.  Both hind legs were broken. Deer was euthanized. Contacted Game & Fish.

Location: 3500 MOUNTAIN VEW BL       COMP – Service Completed

