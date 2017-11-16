Angel Fire Police Blotter: Nov. 6-12

11/06/2017 07:18:00 17-000632 Residential Alarm
Angel Fire Police Responded to a report of an alarm. Residence was checked and found to be secure.
Location: 170 EL CAMINO REAL FAL – False Alarm
11/06/2017 12:30:00 17-000633 Private Property Accident
Angel Fire Police Department responded to a private property accident involving a village vehicle. There were no injuries. State Accident form completed.
Location: 3365 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL RPT – Report Taken
11/07/2017 17:09:55 17-000634 Welfare Check
Welfare check. Made contact with subject and confirmed she is well. Stated she was sleeping and did not hear the phone. No report.
Location: 52 VALLE GRANDE N. COMP – Service Completed
11/08/2017 18:26:36 17-000635 Wanted Person
Wanted person. Subject did not show for child exchange. No arrest made.
Location: 3373 MOUNTAIN VEW BL UTL – Unable to Locate
11/12/2017 10:26:15 17-000636 911 Call
Injured animal call. Located injured deer at Monte Verde RV Park and Campground. Both hind legs were broken. Deer was euthanized. Contacted Game & Fish.
Location: 3500 MOUNTAIN VEW BL COMP – Service Completed