Angel Fire Police Blotter: Oct. 30-Nov. 6, 2017

10/31/2017 22:26:26 17-000622 Noise Complaint
Loud party reported at Angel Skye Apartments. Made contact with occupants who were told to keep noise levels down. No report.
Location: 3381A1 MOUNTAIN VEW BL NOREP – No Report Taken
11/01/2017 14:56:12 17-000623 Driving Test
Angel Fire Police administered a driver’s test. Driver successfully passed the driver’s test.
Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW COMP – Service Completed
11/01/2017 18:02:42 17-000624 Attempted Burglary
Attempted Burglary. Reporting person (RP) called twice about subject attempting to break in to a condo. RP believed he saw someone standing outside a condo and that person was trying to break in. On the second call the RP believed he was mistaken and there was no one there, just an illusion created by the lighting. No report
Location: 13 ARAPAHOE NOREP – No Report Taken
11/03/2017 12:40:07 17-000625 Community Policing Activity
Angel Fire Police conducted Community Policing Activity at Eagle Nest Elementary School. Officer gave a presentation on the United States Flag and the Pledge of Allegiance to the 3d, 4th, and 5th grade of the Elementary School.
Location: 225 LAKE ST COMP – Service Completed
11/03/2017 14:15:29 17-000626 Civil Process
Angel Fire Police Department was requested by the District Attorney’s Office to assist with the service of a court subpoena. Subpoena was served to a witness / victim of a criminal case.
Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed
11/03/2017 14:57:25 17-000627 Trespass Notice
Angel Fire Police served a No Trespass Notice. Officer served a no trespass notice on an individual barring him from the Angel Fire Mini Mart. Individual was provided a copy of the no trespass notice.
Location: 3394 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed
11/03/2017 17:58:00 17-000628 Suspicious Activity
Officer was dispatched to residence in reference to a camera activation in the in the interior of the residence. Officer conducted an exterior check of the residence and found it to be secure with all glass intact as well. The RP requested a public service upon completion of call. RP stated she observed an individual she did not know inside the residence carrying a brown paper bag. RP contacted the caretaker of the residence who advised they had given a key a subject to accomplish some work inside the residence.
Location: 10 SAN AUGUSTIN CR COMP – Service Completed
11/04/2017 16:17:00 17-000629 Residential Alarm
Alarm call. Checked all doors and everything secure.
Location: 55 PINEHURST WAY WY FAL – False Alarm
11/04/2017 19:52:10 17-000630 911 Call
Report of subject’s fighting in the road. Subject highly intoxicated. Found walking in road by Alpine Condos but no second party located. Transported to Alpine Garden condos (#7). No report.
Location: 64 MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN RD NOREP – No Report Taken
11/05/2017 21:10:00 17-000631 Assist Other Agency
Officer heard the Angel Fire Fire Department Emergency Medical Service (AFFD EMS) being dispatched via radio to a male subject with high blood pressure and possibly going through Delirium tremens (DTs). Officer responded to assist in event the subject was combative. The subject was non-combative and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos via ambulance.
Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL # B2 COMP – Service Completed