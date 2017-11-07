Angel Fire Police Blotter: Oct. 30-Nov. 6, 2017

By
Brad McCaslin, Angel Fire Police Chief
-

10/31/2017 22:26:26    17-000622           Noise Complaint

Loud party reported at Angel Skye Apartments. Made contact with occupants who were told to keep noise levels down. No report.

Location: 3381A1 MOUNTAIN VEW BL     NOREP – No Report Taken

11/01/2017 14:56:12    17-000623           Driving Test

Angel Fire Police administered a driver’s test. Driver successfully passed the driver’s test.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW                COMP – Service Completed

11/01/2017 18:02:42    17-000624           Attempted Burglary

Attempted Burglary. Reporting person (RP) called twice about subject attempting to break in to a condo. RP believed he saw someone standing outside a condo and that person was trying to break in. On the second call the RP believed he was mistaken and there was no one there, just an illusion created by the lighting.  No report

Location: 13 ARAPAHOE                  NOREP – No Report Taken

11/03/2017 12:40:07    17-000625           Community Policing Activity

Angel Fire Police conducted Community Policing Activity at Eagle Nest Elementary School. Officer gave a presentation on the United States Flag and the Pledge of Allegiance to the 3d, 4th, and 5th grade of the Elementary School.

Location: 225 LAKE ST     COMP – Service Completed

11/03/2017 14:15:29    17-000626           Civil Process

Angel Fire Police Department was requested by the District Attorney’s Office to assist with the service of a court subpoena. Subpoena was served to a witness / victim of a criminal case.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL          COMP – Service Completed

11/03/2017 14:57:25    17-000627           Trespass Notice

Angel Fire Police served a No Trespass Notice. Officer served a no trespass notice on an individual barring him from the Angel Fire Mini Mart.  Individual was provided a copy of the no trespass notice.

Location: 3394 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL          COMP – Service Completed

11/03/2017 17:58:00    17-000628           Suspicious Activity

Officer was dispatched to residence in reference to a camera activation in the in the interior of the residence. Officer conducted an exterior check of the residence and found it to be secure with all glass intact as well. The RP requested a public service upon completion of call.  RP stated she observed an individual she did not know inside the residence carrying a brown paper bag. RP contacted the caretaker of the residence who advised they had given a key a subject to accomplish some work inside the residence.

Location: 10 SAN AUGUSTIN CR  COMP – Service Completed

11/04/2017 16:17:00    17-000629           Residential Alarm

Alarm call. Checked all doors and everything secure.

Location: 55 PINEHURST WAY WY               FAL – False Alarm

11/04/2017 19:52:10    17-000630           911 Call

Report of subject’s fighting in the road. Subject highly intoxicated.  Found walking in road by Alpine Condos but no second party located.  Transported to Alpine Garden condos (#7).  No report.

Location: 64 MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN RD NOREP – No Report Taken

11/05/2017 21:10:00    17-000631           Assist Other Agency

Officer heard the Angel Fire Fire Department Emergency Medical Service (AFFD EMS) being dispatched via radio to a male subject with high blood pressure and possibly going through Delirium tremens (DTs).  Officer responded to assist in event the subject was combative. The subject was non-combative and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos via ambulance.

Location: 3381 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL  # B2                COMP – Service Completed

