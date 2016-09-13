Angel Fire Police Blotter: Sept. 5-12, 2016

Police_shutterstock_164514401SM09/05/2016 23:25:00    16-000399           Suspicious Incident

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a residence on Jackson Hole Rd in reference a suspicious incident. Upon arrival contact was made with the RP and it was learned that someone had gained entry into the condo, and was using power from the condo. An informational report will be completed.

Location: 10 JACKSON HOLE RD  # 212     INFO – Informational Report

09/06/2016 12:31:08    16-000400           Abandoned Vehicle

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the private property of the resort’s recreational vehicle park. The vehicle is not considered stolen therefore it can be removed from the park.

Location: 27500 HIGHWAY 64    COMP – Service Completed

09/06/2016 14:00:00    16-000401           Unsecured Residence

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an unsecured residence. The residence has been abandoned. There appears to be no offense and code enforcement is now in control of the property.

Location: 13 MAXWELL DR            COMP – Service Completed

09/09/2016 07:15:00    16-000402           Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Officer was flagged down in Eagle Nest while on his way to a hearing in Raton. Officer took information regarding a trespass / battery incident. Information will be turned over to another agency for disposition.

Location: U.S. HWY 64    INFO – Informational Report

09/10/2016 14:10:00    16-000403           Trespass Notice

Angel Fire Police Department was contacted in reference a criminal trespass complaint. Resort security contacted AFPD in reference to a subject trespassing on their land and cutting down trees. Resort security asked for a trespass notice to be issued.

Location: 44 ESTRADA LARENZA  INFO – Informational Report

09/11/2016 12:20:41    16-000404           Informational

Angel Fire Police Department conducted a background investigation of an applicant for employment. A III was requested for subject, an applicant for employment with AFPD.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL          COMP – Service Completed

