Angel Fire Police Blotter: Sept. 5-12, 2016

09/05/2016 23:25:00 16-000399 Suspicious Incident

Angel Fire Police Department was detailed to a residence on Jackson Hole Rd in reference a suspicious incident. Upon arrival contact was made with the RP and it was learned that someone had gained entry into the condo, and was using power from the condo. An informational report will be completed.

Location: 10 JACKSON HOLE RD # 212 INFO – Informational Report

09/06/2016 12:31:08 16-000400 Abandoned Vehicle

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the private property of the resort’s recreational vehicle park. The vehicle is not considered stolen therefore it can be removed from the park.

Location: 27500 HIGHWAY 64 COMP – Service Completed

09/06/2016 14:00:00 16-000401 Unsecured Residence

Angel Fire Police Department received a report of an unsecured residence. The residence has been abandoned. There appears to be no offense and code enforcement is now in control of the property.

Location: 13 MAXWELL DR COMP – Service Completed

09/09/2016 07:15:00 16-000402 Assist Other Agency

Angel Fire Police Officer was flagged down in Eagle Nest while on his way to a hearing in Raton. Officer took information regarding a trespass / battery incident. Information will be turned over to another agency for disposition.

Location: U.S. HWY 64 INFO – Informational Report

09/10/2016 14:10:00 16-000403 Trespass Notice

Angel Fire Police Department was contacted in reference a criminal trespass complaint. Resort security contacted AFPD in reference to a subject trespassing on their land and cutting down trees. Resort security asked for a trespass notice to be issued.

Location: 44 ESTRADA LARENZA INFO – Informational Report

09/11/2016 12:20:41 16-000404 Informational

Angel Fire Police Department conducted a background investigation of an applicant for employment. A III was requested for subject, an applicant for employment with AFPD.

Location: 3465 MOUNTAIN VIEW BL COMP – Service Completed