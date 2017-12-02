Angel Fire Resort purchases Winter Sports

Angel Fire Resort has purchased Winter Sports Ski Rental & Ski Shop next to The Lodge at Angel Fire Resort.
According to a resort press release, Winter Sports has been a signature ski rental store in Angel Fire for over 40 years and is known for its demo rental-to-purchase program. This program allows skiers and boarders to try out the latest in new ski and snowboarding equipment before making the purchase. Winter Sports also is a stop for the free ski shuttle service to the lifts. While Angel Fire Resort is now officially the owner of the shop, Winter Sports will remain fully functioning under its current brand and staffing structure. Angel Fire Resort plans to keep the store open year-round starting in 2018.
Former owner Herbert Kofler told The Chronicle in a telephone interview, “I’m going to stay around the area, do a lot of skiing and enjoy my retirement. I’m going to go to Europe and spend some time with my family. I have three brothers over there and my mother’s still alive. After 40-some years running the ski shop and ski school it was time to retire.”
Kofler first moved to Angel Fire in the ’70s to oversee Angel Fire ski mountain’s ski school.
“That’s how I ended up in Angel Fire to begin with,” Kofler said.
According to Kofler, he worked one year for Angel Fire Corporation then he and partner Chris Ashcraft operated the ski school and a rental shop on the Angel Fire ski mountain premises for eight more years before building Winter Sports Ski Rental & Ski Shop in its present location around 1984. (Ashcraft retired from the business several years ago.)
Mark Stewart, director of retail and rental, Angel Fire Resort, “We are excited to offer our guests another location to shop for skis, ski wear and to rent ski and snowboard equipment. This store has an excellent reputation within the community, is a well-loved retail shop for all skiers and we plan to continue to help support the staff and its customers any way we can.”
