Angel Fire writer lands silver awards in Florida

Scott Archer Jones of Angel Fire has received three President’s Silver Awards for his book “A Rising Tide of People Swept Away”: general fiction, literary fiction, and best cover small format.

The Florida Authors & Publishers Association (FAPA) awarded gold, silver and bronze medals for the best books of 2015 and the first half of 2016 by authors and publishers in Florida and throughout the United States during its prestigious annual President’s Awards ceremony August 5 at the Hilton Orlando/ Lake Buena Vista Resort.

Forty-seven book categories ranging from children’s books to adult fiction, from memoirs to self-help, and from business books to e-books were evaluated. Winners were selected in the following categories by the competition’s sixty-five judges—librarians, educators, and publishing professionals

“The 2016 award winners exemplify excellence in publishing both regionally and nationally. The awards continue to command the attention of industry professionals and readers!” said Terri Gerrell, FAPA President.

All recipients of a FAPA President’s Book Award will have the opportunity to have their book displayed at BookExpo America 2017. FAPA will be hosting a booth at the #1 book and author event for the book industry in the United States in New York City on May 31–June 2, 2017.

In Jones’s novel, a small boy flees a toxic family, all the way across the alley to Rip’s Bar & Package Liquor Store and a vivid troupe of broken people in the Albuquerque Bosque. They hide him from his car-thief drunkard father, his cocaine-freak mother, and his ganged-up abusive brother.

Writer Anne Hillerman, author of “Rock with Wings,” provided the following review: “Jones’ rich crisp prose reads like poetry, telling a story ripped from the headlines with heartbreaking clarity and razor sharp detail. The cast of misfits, thugs, lost souls and do-gooders left me with important questions about the value of neighbors and neighborhoods. The best book I’ve read in a long time.”

“A Rising Tide of People Swept Away” is available at the Shuter Library and online.