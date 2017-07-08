ArtsFest draws exceptional works… again

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

The 36th Annual Angel Fire ArtsFest premiered Friday night (July 7) at the Angel Fire Community Center. Winners of the juried show include: 

  • Best of Show — Rod Daniel, Placitas, New Mexico
  • Fine Art, 1st — Michael McCullough; 2nd — Melody Perez, Angel Fire
  • Artisan Artist/Fine Art, 1st —Sue Orchant, Albuquerque; 2nd — Gail Tate and Nadine Williams, Albuquerque
  • Jewelry, 1st — Ginny Wolf, Silver City, New Mexico; 2nd — Lyra Fiset, Taos
  • Photography, 1st — Matt Huntley, Durango, Colorado; 2nd — Jessica Duke, Eagle Nest

The Art UP Northern New Mexico show continues tomorrow (Sunday, July 9), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Lunch will be served with proceeds benefitting Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Fiber artist Rod Daniel of Placitas, New Mexico, won Best of Show. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Fiber art by Rod Daniel (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

Painter by Krysteen Waszak of Albuquerque (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

 

Jeweler Pamela Kirk of Angel Fire and Lake Kiowa, Texas (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Henry and Beverly Perez check out the latest works by Angel Fire Artist Jennifer Cavan. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Pals Jennifer Cavan and Pamela Kirk (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Teresa Davalos of Albuquerque shops for jewelry by Christian Olsen of Taos. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Art by Melody Perez of Taos (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Angel Fire photographer Wende Woolley (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Pottery by Roger Calhoun and Ellen Meir of Mesa, Arizona (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jewelry by Ron and Dee Cappelle of Albuquerque (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Builder, artist and craftsman Ray Renfro of Angel Fire visits with Matt Huntley of Durango, Colorado. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Sculpture by Susan Harvey of Taos (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Artist Melynn Huntley (center) of Amarillo, Texas, visits with cousins Mary Miller of Taos and Helena Mieras of Questa. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Award-winning photographer Matt Huntley (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Art by Kandy Tate of Placitas, New Mexico (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Lyra Fiset of Taos admires the creations of her jeweler friend Dyanne Silver of Sedona, Arizona. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jewelry by Lyra Fiset of Taos (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Award-winner art by Michael McCullough of Placitas, New Mexico (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Photography by Jessica Dukes of Eagle Nest (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Cassidy Watt of Madrid, New Mexico, invented his own technique for achieving unique copper patinas. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Copper art by Cassidy Watt (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Silk and fiber artist Sue Orchant (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Sue Orchant won first place for her silk art. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Chris Love of Black Lake creates whimsical watercolors and other fine art works. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Award-winning jewelry by Jeweler by Ginny Wolf of Silver City, New Mexico (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Art by Karen Michno of Copan, Oklahoma (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jewelry by J. Mike Pratz of Angel Fire (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Art by Cheryl Roush of Midland, Texas (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Practical wood art by Gail Tate and Nadine Williams of Albuquerque (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Art by Manuel Franco of Dumas, Texas (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Photography by Jim Carnevale of Placitas, New Mexico (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

Sculpture by Chris Turri of Corrales, New Mexico (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

