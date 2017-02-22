As with state, Angel Fire village faces leaner times

During the Feb. 7 Angel Fire Council meeting, Village Finance Manager Bret Wier told Mayor Barbara Cottam and councilors thevillage’s finances will likely get tight.

Referencing the monthly budget adjustments, Wier joked, “We didn’t budget for the fire [at the Village’s Public Works building bythe Transfer Station]. A lot of these adjustments are because of the fire. My only concern is the state fire fund. We had thatencumbered. I don’t see how [the state] can come and get it, but…”

Asked how the state legislature’s attempts to balance the budget may negatively impact the village, Wier toldThe Chronicle, “Weare concerned that the state might sweep our accounts like they did the public schools. We currently have healthy cash balancesbut most of this cash is targeted for year-end expenditures. The state has already canceled some appropriations that we hadbudgeted and grants that we were anticipating. We have concerns that the state may make changes to the way GRT is being paidout resulting in a significant impact on the village’s cash flow.”

According to Wier, the state already reneged on a $70,000 Severance Tax Bond for North Angel Fire Raod, a $50,000 grant for thePreliminary Engineering Report on repairing the Water Tanks was cancelled.

“We have a contract on a grant for $190,000 to be usedto plan, design, construct and repair water storage tanksthat was sold inDecember. We are still concerned that it may be cancelled.

“We have several other grants that are budgeted because we have been getting annually for years and we have concerns thatthey may not be available this year. Both the Fire Fund and the Law Enforcement Funds have already been negatively impacted.

“We have many concerns because so much of the legislation is undecided. There are a lot of bills being considered and several ofthem could have very negative consequences for the village.”

Additionally, Wier said the state may begin requiring gross receipts taxes be charged on all government projects. “We’ll have tostart paying GRT on just about every purchase that we have. That will be significant for us.”

On a more positive note, Wier noted that village gross receipts taxes were up $137,000, “as of the payment we received inJanuary” and “the village has approximately $418,000 in reserves for the General Fund.”

Infrastructure projects moving forward

In passing Resolution 2017-06 “Ratifying the exact aggregate principal of the bonds, maturitydates, rates of Interest, redemptionfeatures, and price for the GO Bonds inaccordance with Ordinance no. 2017-01,” council paved the way for $900,000 to be spenton road projects and $1 million for water and sewer.

Paul Cassidy from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, noted the first bonds — $1.9 million — are “being sold now. Funds will be investeduntil spent.”

Hoping to clarify the process for the public, Wier said, “The Village of Angel Fire will never directly receive these funds. They areheld in trust by the New Mexico Finance Authority. It’s just another safety measure to make sure that funds are being spentappropriately.The village cannot spend the money. Any rumor to the contrary is incorrect.”

Cassidy added, “The village must have meticulous record keeping.”

Toward that end, council also approved Resolution 2017-07 “Approval to setup a checking account for the Property Tax receiptsfor GO Bond debt disbursements.”

Noted Wier, “We’ve already begun to receive funds. Considering we could be audited by the IRS, I am requesting the councilapprove the addition of another bank account. I want to keep it clean.”

According to Cassidy, the $1.9 million bonds were sold at 2.409 percent Interest. “We’re getting a very good interest rate.”

He added, $855,000 of the first sale “will be paid off on Aug. 1, 2016.”

Wier noted that unspent bond funds are kept in an interest-bearing account until they are needed. “The interest rate while moneysits in the bank is at 8.9 percent. It’s still less than we’re paying on the debt but it’s very favorable. The interest has to be spent oninfrastructure projects.”

Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Howe asked how soon the village would be able to go to work to which Amos Torres, village water andsewer superintendent, replied, “We’ve started working on PERs (Preliminary Engineering Reports).”

On that note, the village approved task order #2017-002 with HOR Engineering Inc. to complete Preliminary Engineering Report(PER) for Village of Angel Fire Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrades.

“This is to do the PER for the whole treatment plant,” Torres said. “We don’t want to do this piecemeal.”

Council also approved the Village of Angel Fire’s participation in the 2017-2018 Cooperative Agreement Program with the NewMexico Department of Transportation for road repairs and passed the first reading of an Ordinance “Authorizing the Village ofAngel Fire to Grant Century Link a Franchise to operate and maintain a Telecommunications System with in the Village limits.”

Wier also let council know state auditors had approved the village’s final audit as submitted.