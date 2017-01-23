Attention anglers: Eagle Nest Ice Fishing Tourney is this Saturday

Eagle Nest Lake State Park is hosting an Ice Fishing Tournament from 6 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday(Jan. 28).

Tournament registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Eagle Nest Lake Visitor Center. Prizes will be awarded for thebiggest fishin each species categories: Trout/Salmon, Perch, Pike, and Creel. The total length of the fish will bemeasured, and in case of a tie, the girth measurement will take priority. If a tie still exists, the prize will be sharedby the winners.

Prizes will also be awarded for thetotalfish caught in registered species categories. Participants must register inat least one species category to compete in Creel category. The Creel winner will be based on points for the totalfish caught in the tournament. In event of a tie, the prize will be shared by the winners.

Cash prizes will consist of a percentage of the registration fees collected for each category:

1st Place – 40% of the cash prize

2nd Place – 30% of the cash prize

3rd Place – 20% of the cash prize

4th Place – 10% of the cash prize

Raffle & Door Prizes: Winners must be present to claim prize.

Contact Eagle Nest Lake State Park for more information at (575) 377-1594.

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends Group of Eagle Nest Lake andCimarron Canyon State Parks in cooperation with the Eagle Nest Chamber of Commerce and the NM Departmentof Game and Fish.