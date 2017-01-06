Balderas offers free opioid abuse training in Albuquerque

Thursday (Jan. 5) New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced a new initiative by his officeto combat the opioid abuse and addiction crisis in New Mexico.Project OPEN: Opioid Prevention & Education Networkwill kick off by hosting an Opioid Abuse Training in Albuquerque Wednesday (Jan. 11).

The training, presented inconjunction with the National Association of Attorneys General, is free and will expose attorneys, policy advisors,investigators, healthcare professionals, consumer advocates and others to the impact and results of opioid abuse on NewMexico communities. It is intended to enhance the participants’ knowledge and understanding of opioid addiction and thecountless issues involved.

“We can no longer allow opioid abuse and addiction to destroy New Mexico families and the future of our youth,” saidAttorney General Balderas. “I created Project OPEN in order to combat the opioid crisis in our state, and our first actionwill be training New Mexicans who are on the frontlines of this fight at our free Opioid Abuse Training. I encourageadvocates, law enforcement officials, healthcare professionals and policy makers from all corners of New Mexico to attendthis training so we can work together to make our families safer and healthier.”

Topics at the training include the following:Overview of Opioid Abuse Issues,Treatment Options and Issues,ProtectingConsumers,Opioids and Dealing with Fraud, andCourt Involvement and Beyond. Attorney General Balderas will presentat the training in addition to experts from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Healing Addiction in our Community,National Association of Attorneys General, New Mexico Department of Health, New Mexico Office of the AttorneyGeneral, and the Ohio Office of the Attorney General. Dr. Theodore Parran and former First Judicial District AttorneyAngela Spence Pacheco will also present.

To register for the free training being held on January 11, please contact Tamarra Howard with the New Mexico Office ofthe Attorney General at 505-717-3506 orthoward@nmag.gov.

This training is made possible by a grant from the State Attorney General Consumer and Prescriber Education GrantProgram which is funded by the multi-state settlement of consumer fraud claims regarding the marketing of theprescription drug Neurontin.

Opioid Abuse Training agenda:



