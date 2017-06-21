Bear Benefit boosts wildlife, raises $4,700

This year’s Bear Benefit Saturday (June 17) in Eagle Nest raised $4,700, according to co-organizer Stacie Ewing, and featured an impressive array of wildlife education activities for kids of all ages.

“it was great success and I’ve had store owners tell me it was their busiest day in June ever financially, which is awesome,” Ewing said. On the benefit’s Facebook page she also wrote, “Our wonderful artists and all of the volunteers that help made this year’s bear benefit a great family fun outing for everyone. We can’t thank everybody near enough for all of the participation: The Lucky Shoe’s hard work of preparing the brisket and ribs, Bill Ewing for the chicken, Judi Ewing Monet for the scrumptious brownies and cakes, Bart and Terry Hine for taking care of our auction financials, [Colfax] County Commissioner James Landon Newton for music and auctioneering our many donations, Melody Perez and Carl for the beautiful music and sound equipment, NM Fish and game for setting up great activities and Justin Stevenson for all of the great bat info! Jerry [Tuttle], the snakes were fun and you helped so many people get educated about our slithery friends. I apologize if I forgot anybody it’s been a long day and I’m really tired!”

View more Bear Benefit information here

The photos below are from the Annual Eagle Nest Bear Benefit Facebook page.