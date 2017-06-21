Bear Benefit boosts wildlife, raises $4,700

Ellen Miller-Goins
This year’s Bear Benefit Saturday (June 17) in Eagle Nest raised $4,700, according to co-organizer Stacie Ewing, and featured an impressive array of wildlife education activities for kids of all ages. 

“it was great success and I’ve had store owners tell me it was their busiest day in June ever financially, which is awesome,” Ewing said. On the benefit’s Facebook page she also wrote, “Our wonderful artists and all of the volunteers that help made this year’s bear benefit a great family fun outing for everyone. We can’t thank everybody near enough for all of the participation: The Lucky Shoe’s hard work of preparing the brisket and ribs, Bill Ewing for the chicken, Judi Ewing Monet for the scrumptious brownies and cakes, Bart and Terry Hine for taking care of our auction financials, [Colfax] County Commissioner James Landon Newton for music and auctioneering our many donations, Melody Perez and Carl for the beautiful music and sound equipment, NM Fish and game for setting up great activities and Justin Stevenson for all of the great bat info! Jerry [Tuttle], the snakes were fun and you helped so many people get educated about our slithery friends. I apologize if I forgot anybody it’s been a long day and I’m really tired!”

View more Bear Benefit information here 

Game and Fish Officer Justin Johnson of Springer shows Hailey Rapp, 8, of amarillo, Texas, how to use a bow. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Luke Rapp, 5, take a turn. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Leah Mutz, 4, of Eagle Nest seems uncertain about the bows. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Game and Fish Conservation Officer Matt Ordonez of Raton visits with Starli and Rod Farmer of Salida, Colorado. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Game and Fish Officer Matt Peterson of red River oversees the air rifle practice. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Wildlife Biologist Justin Stevenson of Los Lunas explains to Micki Wedel and Mickie Greenwood of Eagle Nest how the often-misunderstood bats are essential to a healthy ecosystem. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Hailey Harris, 5, of Guymon, Oklahoma, turns into Batgirl. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
wildlife biologist Laura Dugas (right) of Red River gives a presentation on while Bear Benefit co-organizer Stacie Ewing of Eagle Nest looks on. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Laura Dugas set up posts representing the food chain. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
How are they connected? Laura dugas knows! (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Sculptures by Thomas Donalson of Des Montes (background), including this eagle fountain, were a big his with visitors. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Kathy and Joe Pierce Lowrey of eagle Nest and Paris, Texas, purchase a painting from Mae Shaw of Roy, New Mexico. (Chronicle. photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Part-time eagle Nest resident and volunteer firefighter Wayne Streety serves up hot dogs. (Chronicle. photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Bear benefit auction items (Chronicle. photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Eagle Nest Library fundraiser sale (Chronicle. photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Visitors from Eagle Nest Alpaca Ranch (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Reptile educator Jerry Tuttle of Albuquerque (pictured with Cole Farmer of Angel Fire) was a big hit at the Bear Benefit. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Clockwise from left: Jerry Tuttle of Albuquerquee visits with Cayden, Jackie and Cole Farmer of Angel Fire. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Robyn Vallier likes this one. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Tuttle brought out the venomous lizards — for his touch only. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Tuttle holds a Mexican Beaded Lizard and Gila Monster. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Folks from the New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española again shared information about raptors. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

The photos below are from the Annual Eagle Nest Bear Benefit Facebook page.

(Courtesy photo/Annual Eagle Nest Bear Benefit Facebook page)
(Courtesy photo/Annual Eagle Nest Bear Benefit Facebook page)
(Courtesy photo/Annual Eagle Nest Bear Benefit Facebook page)

