Big fish, big prizes cap 2017 ice fishing tournament

Some258 anglersparticipated in the annual Ice Fishing TournamentSaturday(Jan. 28) atEagle Nest Lake State Park. According to a press release from Christina Cordova, State Parks Public Relations Coordinator, participants camefrom all directions— from as closeas Angel Fire and Cheyenne, Wyoming, Texas, Colorado, Clovis, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Taos,the Raton area, and numerous other places.

Participants braved the -22 temperature to compete for $3,930 in prize money inthe event, which is co-sponsored by the FriendsGroup of Eagle Nest Lake and Cimarron Canyon State Parks in cooperation with the Eagle Nest Chamber of Commerce and theNew Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

“This year, we had an incredible amount of participation with anglers, families and on-lookers who braved the frigidtemperatures to come out and have a family, fun day out on the lake,” said Christy Tafoya, Director of New Mexico StateParks. “We are grateful to our co-sponsors for making this event a huge success!”

And the winners are…

Trout/Salmon

1st— 21″ Trout by Michael A. Salazar, Santa Rosa – $627

2nd— 20-3/8″ Trout by Roderick Lujan, Las Vegas, NM – $470

3rd— 19-3/8″ Trout by Joe Montoya, Ranchos de Taos – $313

4th— 18-1/2″ Trout by Nathan Pratt, Albuquerque – $156

Perch

1st— 10-5/8″ Perch by Jacob Montez, Taos – $477

2nd— 10″ Perch by Marcos Romo, Taos – $357

3rd— 9-7/8″ Perch by Joshua Kitting, Tijeras – $238

4th— 9-1/8″ Perch by Matthew Monjaras, Tijeras – $119

Pike

No pike were caught by the fishermen entering the Pike category with $650 in prize money.

Creel Category(Points for total fish caught in entered categories)

1st— 39 Points by Nathan Pratt, Albuquerque – $210

2nd— 33 Points by Matthew Peterson, Los Alamos $157

3rd & 4th Place tied at 30 points each— Mike Davis, Clovis – $78.00; Casey Davis, Cerro – $78.00

The ice and weather stats on fishing day:

Ice thickness was 13 inches.

Temperature at 6 a.m. was -22 degrees and got up to 27 degreeswhen the tournament ended at 2 p.m.

Winds averaged 15 mph. Participants stated thatthe sun was shining, making it a beautiful day to be outdoors ice fishing and winning cold, hard cash and fabulous prizes!

For more information and current updates about the lake’s ice conditions, please contact Eagle Nest Lake State Park, 575-377-1594. For questions about fishing in northeastern New Mexico, call the Department Game and Fish, 575-445-2311.

Information also is available on the Department of Game and Fish or New Mexico State Parks respective websites,wildlife.state.nm.us andnmparks.com.