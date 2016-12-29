Bighorn poached near Sipapu, tips sought

SANTA FE – The New MexicoDepartment of Game and Fish isrequesting the public’s help inidentifying suspects involved in thepoaching of a bighorn sheep off N.M.518 near Comales Campground onDec. 22.

A bighorn sheep was killed thatmorning sometime between 9:20 a.m.and noon on the hillside off the eastside of the highway just above the pulloff where a blue Adopt-a-Highwaymemorial sign dedicated to SonnyJames Marquez stands. The pull-off isbetween mile markers 55 and 56 andjust after the bridge crossing the Rio Del Pueblo while traveling north toward Penascofrom the Sipapu ski area between Taos and Mora in northern New Mexico. Investigatingofficers are seeking information about any vehicles parked at the pull off or people onfoot in the area at the time.

A reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information about this case or anyother wildlife crimes is urged to call the department’s toll-free Operation Game Thiefhotline, (800) 432-4263. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewardsif charges are filed. Reports also can be submitted anonymously online at

.