Bill Humbert appointed to Angel Fire Village Council

Angel Fire Village Council members took no time at all to unanimously appoint William “Bill” Humbert, Mayor Barbara Cottam’s choice to fill Brinn Colenda’s post, during their regular meeting Tuesday (Nov. 7). Colenda resigned, effective Nov. 7.
With 84 out of approximately 174 votes cast, Humbert was third runner up in the March 2016 election that saw incumbent Colenda and newcomer Steve Larsen elected for two four-year terms.
Prior to the election, Humbert provided the following biographical information to The Chronicle: “My wife Lucy and I first bought a Home in Angel Fire in 2000 and for many years we spent several months each year here.… In 2014, we moved here.
“I graduated from Baylor University and have Master’s and Doctoral degrees from Texas A&M University-Commerce in Curriculum & Instruction with minors in Public School Administration. For 31 years I was involved in public school education plus 2 years spent in the military. This involved being a middle school and high school biology and science teacher for 14 years, high school curriculum coordinator for 2 years, an elementary principal for 5 years and the Director of Curriculum for 10 years for Corsicana ISD [Independent School District] in Corsicana, Texas, a school system with a little over 5,000 students. During my last year with public school education, I also taught as an adjunct with Texas A&M University-Commerce. Following my retirement from public school education, I continued to teach with the university. After a year as an adjunct, I became the director of the Texas A&M University-Commerce partnership program with Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas. I served as Director of the program for 10 years and helped the program grow to over 1000 students. After resigning as director of the program, I became a full time faculty member and continued teaching for the university until 2013 and my second retirement after over 45 years in education….
“I am aware of many of the major problems facing this community. I began to attend village council meetings and have found a dedicated and competent governing body who is trying to address the problems the village is facing. For the first time since coming here, I see a village, resort, and chamber working together. I would like to be a part of the team that is trying to address the needs of the village in order to help improve this community.”