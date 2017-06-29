BLM closes San Pedro Mountains

Due to increased risk of human-caused fire and current fire danger, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Taos Field Office is temporarily closing public lands into or upon the San Pedro Mountains in Santa Fe County effective Thursday (June 29). Closure warnings have been posted at the entrances to the San Pedro Mountains. This order will remain in effect until July 29, 2017, or until the area receives significant moisture.

A map and copy of the fire prevention order are available at blm.gov/new-mexico.

Exemptions to this order: Any Federal, State, local and/or military employee acting within the scope of their duties; members of any rescue or firefighting force performing official duty; and persons, agencies, municipalities, or companies with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

For more information, please contact the BLM Taos Field Office at 575-758-8851.