Body found in Rio Grande believed to be missing treasure hunter

On Wednesday evening (June 14) New Mexico State Police officers were contacted by Mitzi Wallace of Clifton, Colorado, who reported her husband was missing. Mitzi Wallace said her husband, treasure hunter Paris Shane Wallace, 52, a pastor from Grand Junction, Colorado, had gone hiking in the Española/Taos area and she had not heard from him since Tuesday (June 13) at around 11:30 a.m.



Mitzi Wallace provided New Mexico State Police with coordinates from their last cell phone conversation. From those coordinates, officers determined the location to be in the vicinity of Taos County Road 110 near NM State Road 68.



State Police officers coordinated with New Mexico Game and Fish officers and searched throughout the night and following day for any signs of Wallace or his vehicle. Officers searched forest roads and county roads and popular hiking trails but found no sign of the vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe.



Also that evening, New Mexico State Police officers went to the Roadway Inn in Española and obtained permission to enter Wallace’s room. Using Wallace’s laptop officers were able to obtain additional GPS coordinates that pointed to the same general area where officers were already searching — rugged terrain with steep inclines, rocky ledges and dense vegetation.



On Thursday (June 15) at around 3 p.m., a call came to dispatch stating a silver Tahoe had been spotted parked on a dirt road off of SR 570 around mile marker six near the Taos Junction Bridge. Officers confirmed the vehicle belonged to Wallace. Search and Rescue (SAR) were notified as officers traveled to the nearest hiking trail by Wallace’s vehicle. They headed to the edge of the Rio Grande River where they observed two red ropes tied against a large rock.

Officers checked and found a receipt for two ropes and other items inside Wallace’s vehicle. This receipt led officers to believe the ropes likely had belonged to and were used by Wallace. Shortly thereafter, Search and Rescue members arrived and began searching along the river and nearby until it got too dark to search.



Search and Rescue members continued to search until (Sunday) June 18 when, at around 1 p.m., two rafters located a body in the Rio Grande River about two miles south of Pilar near State Road 68, mile marker 27 — about 7 miles from where the search was taking place.

The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator where positive identification is still pending.

The Taos News reported friends believed Wallace was looking for the Forrest Fenn treasure. Fenn, a Santa Fe art dealer, has suggested he left a treasure somewhere in the Rocky Mountains several years ago.



During the course of the Search and Rescue mission, the New Mexico State Police utilized extensive resources including NMSP air support, the NMSP Dive Team, numerous officers, canine teams, and numerous volunteer SAR personnel.