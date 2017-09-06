Capulin Volcano National Monument Proposes Entrance Fee Increase 

CAPULIN, NM – Capulin Volcano National Monument will hold a town hall meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3) at the Visitor Center to discuss possible fee increases in 2018. This meeting will include a public comment session specific to the proposed fee changes, which include an increase to its weekly auto pass, motorcycle pass, individual, and park specific annual pass.

“We at Capulin Volcano National Monument are committed to keeping the park affordable and at the same time we wish to provide our visitors with the best possible experience,” said Capulin Volcano National Monument Superintendent Randy Bilbeisi. “The fee and donation monies are used in many ways to enhance visitor experiences. For example, fees have been used to enhance the Volcano Rim Trail. They have been used to provide excellent educational venues and opportunities as well as provide for improvements to the visitor center and restroom facilities. In essence, the purpose of Capulin’s fee program is to help ensure our visitors have a memorable and positive experience while visiting.”

Additional revenue raised by a fee increase would help renovate the aging infrastructure in the park and help provide new exhibits and quality trails for the public to enjoy. Capulin Volcano National Monument is a strong economic engine for the surrounding area. In 2016, more than 60,000 park visitors contributed 1.818 million to the local economy and supported 27 jobs related to tourism.

For those not attending the town hall, written comments can be sent to the park via Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) at parkplanning.nps.gov/CAVOFee, email at CAVO_interp@nps.gov, or on the park’s social media sites (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). All comments should be sent by Oct. 7. Following the public comment period, feedback will determine how, or if, fee increases would be implemented. The new fees could be implemented in early 2018.

Below is a table of the current fees, and the increase that the park is suggesting. Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the America the Beautiful-The National Parks and Federal Recreational Annual, Senior, Access, Military, or Volunteer Passes. These passes may be obtained at the park.