Celebrate the season mountain style

Celebrate the holiday season in the mountains with family-friendly events, like fireworks, torchlight parades, Santa and more.

Hit the slopes with Santa

Skiwith Santa and Mrs. Claus onChristmas Day andChristmas Evefrom 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Don’t forget your camera to snap up some memories. You can also join Santa andMrs. Claus forphotos in the lobby from onChristmas Evefrom 4:30-5pm.

Red River Ski & Summer Area hosts Santa on the slopesat 11:30 a.m. Christmas Day with his helpers handing out candy canes and stopping for an occasional photo-op. He’ll head down to theMain Chalet around noon to catch anyone he missed on the hill, and spends quite a bit of time in theYouth Centerwith the kids, after that.

Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks

A torchlight parade is a parade of skiers and snowboarders, allholding torches or lights, that ski in-line down the mountain after dark. This creates abeautiful show of moving lights down the mountain. It is a great way to celebrate theholidays with the family. The Angel Fire parade will start at dark. After the parade you will betreated to a fun and festive fireworks display. Warm up with Hot Chocolate in theVillage Haus after the show.

Red River Ski & Summer Area’s event starts at 7 p.m. on The Face.Prior to the torchlight parade, check out the Saturday Night Rail Jams. Skiersand snowboarders show off the latest tricks and stunts. Everyone is invited to participate in this freestyle show, and this is something yourkids will definitely want to see.

Both ski mountains offer the same dazzling displayNew Year’sEve.

Christmas Luminaria Tour

Dec.25,6:30 p.m., Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski & Snowshoe Area

Ski or snowshoe the Enchanted Forest under the warm glow of candlelight. Follow the luminaria-lit trail and join the crew forcomplimentary chile con queso, green chile stew, posole, desserts and hot drinks in the warming hut.

Old Fashioned New Year’s Eve Party

Dec.31, 7-10 p.m., Red River Community House

Take the kids to the Red River Community House for an Old Fashioned New Year’s Eve Party to enjoy pizza, music andgames. A countdown ball drops at midnight Eastern time (10 p.m. in New Mexico) allowing even the youngest celebrants toring in the new year before heading to bed.