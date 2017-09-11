Century Tour rides 40th year

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

The 40th Enchanted Circle Century Tour bicycle event offered participants, volunteers and fans sunny skies followed by scattered showers Sunday (Sept. 10). The 100-mile course takes riders around the Enchanted Circle beginning and ending in Red River. Many of the participants have done this century tour again and again. Riders participate in the century tours as opposed to just riding the scenic loops because established tours keep track of time and provide rest stops, SAG (spokes and gear) vehicles, and emergency support if needed, all provided by the Red River Chamber of Commerce with a great deal of volunteer support. 

Red River resident John Miller started the first 100-mile tour 40 years ago after riding in an Albuquerque century tour. Miller told this year’s riders the first year he and about 70 others rode the Enchanted Circle the opposite direction but they switched the following year after riders were harassed by wood gatherers (who ran a few riders off the road), angry drivers (who chucked beer bottles at the bicyclists) and even police (who told riders to get off the road (“It isn’t safe!”). The Black Lake leg (to get the even 100 miles) replaced the bridge leg a few years later.

Riders and spectators listen to the national anthem before the tour’s start. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Andi Truan)
Red River Chamber of Commerce employee Madelyn Loftin shared this photo from a Moreno Valley aid station on Facebook along with the note, “Our 5th year hosting the aid station in gorgeous Moreno Valley for the Century Tour. It was a long day but a great one. LOVE the riders! They are fit and fun!”
(Photo by Todd Michael)
(Photo by Todd Michael)
(Photo by Todd Michael)
(Photo by Todd Michael)
(Photo by Todd Michael)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
There IS such a thing as a free lunch! (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Red River resident John Miller (with Evan O’Rear) started the first 100-mile tour 40 years ago after riding in an Albuquerque century tour. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Former New Mexico Gov. and Libertarian Presidential candidate Gary Johnson receives recognition from Evan O’Rear for riding in the tour for over 25 years. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Longtime rider Kent Bostick had the fastest time for the Red River tour several times in the ’90s and completed the course in a blistering 4 hours, 11 minutes in 1992. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Red river Councilor George Woerndle (left, with Gary Johnson) has hosted an aid station on Palo Flechado Pass for over 35 years. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

