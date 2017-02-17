Cimarron man arrested for child pornography

Deputies of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office arrested Simon Garcia Wednesday (Feb. 15)on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children for the possession of child pornography.

The arrest resulted from an early morning search warrant executed on Garcia’s residence. It was the culmination of aninvestigation by deputies from the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office along with special agents from the Internet Crimes AgainstChildren Unit, a specialized unit in the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General.

Sexual Exploitation of Children for the possession of child pornography is a fourth degree felony.

The Office of the Attorney General oversees the New Mexico ICAC Task Force which is a multi-agency network of statewidelaw enforcement personnel whose mission is to locate, track, and capture Internet child sexual predators and Internet childpornographers. The task force has fully equipped computer labs around the state specifically designed to provide forensicanalysis to law enforcement agencies working ICAC cases and special criminal investigations serving all of New Mexico’s 33counties.

Today (Feb. 17) Attorney General Hector Balderas noted, “Protecting New Mexico children from predators is our top priority, and we achieve that goal through partnerships betweenrural, urban and statewide law enforcement agencies participating in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. I’m thankful that working with the women and men of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office wewere able to take another child predator off the streets.”