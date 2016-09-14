Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: Aug. 31-Sept 13, 2016

ARRESTS:

Eugene Barela, age 20, was arrested in Raton for trafficking methamphetamine, accessory to trafficking, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine

James Junior Lucero, age 24, was arrested in Raton for false evidence of the title and trafficking methamphetamine

Joesphine Romero, age 43, was arrested in Raton for accessory and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and accessory-false evidence of title

Michael E. Salazar, age 29, was arrested in Raton for possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholl Sanchez, age 35, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation

Michael Rankin, age 53, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation

James Winchester, age 40, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation

Vanessa Valdez, age 34, was arrested in Raton for an Order on a Drug Court Violation.

John A. Demcheck, age 58, was arrested in Raton for a Colfax County Magistrate Court warrant for battery against a household member

Cayla Michelle Phillips, age 28, was arrested in Raton for a District Court Warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation for previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and for a Union County Magistrate Court Warrant for failure to pay fines and costs for and for failure to comply with conditions of probation as set forth in an order from the court

Edward Laird, age 51, was arrested in Raton for a Colfax County District Court for failure to comply with conditions of probation for the charges, receiving stolen property, receiving/transferring stolen a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence

INCIDENTS:

Keith Larson was a victim to burglary of a vehicle in Angel Fire

ACCIDENT REPORTS:

Karen Gates was involved in an accident on Hwy 58 mm 16 which caused slight damage

Jose Santos Ortiz was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 mm 294 which caused moderate damage

Steven Jensen was involved in an accident on I-25 mm 449 which caused heavy damage

CITATIONS:

Steven Jensen: cited for speeding, expired registration, striking a fixed object and no proof of insurance

Randall Nichols: cited for speeding

Michael Barwick: cited for speeding and unable to provide current vehicle registration

Kathleen Mayes: cited for speeding

Lawrence Smith: cited for speeding

William Lawrence: cited for improper passing

Simon Cano: cited for speeding

Kyle Kennedy: cited for speeding

Terry Berg: cited for failure to stop at a designated stop sign

Adam Easton: cited for speeding

Sandra Lucas: cited for speeding

James Lucero: cited for no proof of insurance

Seth Parker: cited for speeding

Bradley Kiewiet: cited for speeding

Sammy Dominquez: cited for speeding

Chad Foster: cited for speeding

Packirisamy Ravichandran: cited for speeding

Sonia Higgins: cited for speeding

Cynthia Stow: cited for speeding

Andrian Hernandez: cited for speeding, failure to use child restraint and adult restraints

Santos Jose Ortiz: cited for careless driving

Richard Thompson: cited for speeding

James Lucero: cited for driver to be licensed

Linda Jones: cited for speeding

Laura Vanwagenen-Birdsill: cited for speeding

Kerry Powell: cited for speeding

Jairo Avitia-Beltran: cited for speeding

Bobby Click: cited for speeding

Sara Greller: cited for speeding

Lisa Hatley: cited for speeding

Susan Kemp: cited for speeding

William Butler: cited for improper passing

David Chavez-Herrera: cited for speeding

Stephanie Herington: cited for speeding

Leah Byrd: cited for speeding

Thomas Foster: cited for speeding

Sara Greiller: cited for no proof of insurance

Steve Markoff: cited for no proof of insurance and passing in a no passing zone

Jenny Sisneros: cited for no proof of insurance

Bobby Click: cited for no proof of insurance

Hermelindo Marquez: cited for speeding, failure to use child restraints and no proof of insurance

Amrick Vasquez: cited for speeding

Jason Ripper: cited for no proof of insurance, expired registration and driver to be licensed

Robert Holland: cited for speeding

Jeffrey Higley: cited for speeding

David Smith: cited for speeding

Peter Erdoes: cited for speeding

Jason Pratt: cited for speeding