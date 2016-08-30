Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: August 20-30, 2016

ARRESTS:
Marc S. Pate, age 26, was arrested for a Roosevelt County for a Bench Warrant for failure to pay fines or costs previously imposed by order of the court for a previous citation for driving without a license.
Bryan Coca, age 22, was arrested in Raton for a Colfax County Magistrate Warrant in Raton for battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.
Jody King, age 34, was arrested in Raton for an arrest warrant
Alicia Marlene Howard, age 25, was arrested in Raton for an Adams County Warrant
Joe B. Cowan, age 45, was arrested in Raton for a violation of Drug Court
INCIDENTS:
John M. Franknecht was a victim to aggravated burglary (armed after entering), burglary of a vehicle in Eagle Nest
Alexander Rochelle Flores was a victim to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in Cimarron
Irisalejandra Ortiz was a victim to burglary in Eagle Nest
ACCIDENT REPORTS:
Patrick Hall and Paul Bogart were involved in an accident in Raton, no damages were caused
Jerry Shanley was involved in an accident in Eagle Nest, no damages were caused
NON Traffic CITATIONS:
CITATIONS:
Teresa Chavira-Mendoz: cited for speeding
Roger Kuchan: cited for failure to stop
Stephen Chan: cited for speeding
Joseph Clark: cited for speeding
Jorge Perez-Restrepo: cited for speeding
Brandon Gonzalez: cited for expired registration, speeding and no proof of insurance
Albert Burton: cited for no lamps on the trailer
Dustin McLaughlin: cited for speeding
Marc Pate: cited for driver to be licensed and speeding
Patrick Hall: cited for failure to have his trailer registered
Paul Bogart: cited for no proof of insurance
Eddie Bird: cited for speeding
Sharilynn Tsonetokoy: cited for speeding