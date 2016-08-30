Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: August 20-30, 2016

ARRESTS:

Marc S. Pate, age 26, was arrested for a Roosevelt County for a Bench Warrant for failure to pay fines or costs previously imposed by order of the court for a previous citation for driving without a license.

Bryan Coca, age 22, was arrested in Raton for a Colfax County Magistrate Warrant in Raton for battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

Jody King, age 34, was arrested in Raton for an arrest warrant

Alicia Marlene Howard, age 25, was arrested in Raton for an Adams County Warrant

Joe B. Cowan, age 45, was arrested in Raton for a violation of Drug Court

INCIDENTS:

John M. Franknecht was a victim to aggravated burglary (armed after entering), burglary of a vehicle in Eagle Nest

Alexander Rochelle Flores was a victim to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in Cimarron

Irisalejandra Ortiz was a victim to burglary in Eagle Nest

ACCIDENT REPORTS:

Patrick Hall and Paul Bogart were involved in an accident in Raton, no damages were caused

Jerry Shanley was involved in an accident in Eagle Nest, no damages were caused

NON Traffic CITATIONS:

CITATIONS:

Teresa Chavira-Mendoz: cited for speeding

Roger Kuchan: cited for failure to stop

Stephen Chan: cited for speeding

Joseph Clark: cited for speeding

Jorge Perez-Restrepo: cited for speeding

Brandon Gonzalez: cited for expired registration, speeding and no proof of insurance

Albert Burton: cited for no lamps on the trailer

Dustin McLaughlin: cited for speeding

Marc Pate: cited for driver to be licensed and speeding

Patrick Hall: cited for failure to have his trailer registered

Paul Bogart: cited for no proof of insurance

Eddie Bird: cited for speeding

Sharilynn Tsonetokoy: cited for speeding