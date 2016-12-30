Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: Dec. 17-30, 2016

ARRESTS:

Michael Chavez, age 25, was arrested for an Adult Probation warrant for failure to report and violation of conditions of release

INCIDENTS:

David J. Gonzales was a victim of criminal damage to property

ACCIDENTS:

Talitha Tarr was involved in an accident on Hwy 39 mm 91 which caused heavy damage

Monique Trujillo was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 mm 341 caused moderate damage

William Hill and Patricia Rose were involved in an accident on Hwy 64 which caused heavy damage

Blair Abernathy, Seth Tilley, Jasmany Mendoza and Randall Bains were involved in an accident on Hwy 64/87 mm 360 which caused heavy damage

Zareen Khan was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 which caused heavy damage

Rae Jones was involved in an accident on I-25 mm 455 which caused moderate damage

Benjamin Cochran was involved in an accident on US 64/87 mm 350 which caused heavy damage

Kenneth Hansen, Pedro Diaz, Chase Roe and Juan Aguilera were involved in an accident on I-25 mm 451 which caused heavy damage

Elaine Brooks as involved in an accident on I-25 mm 414 which caused heavy damage

NON Traffic CITATIONS:

Lindsey R. Sears was a cited for possession of marijuana (less than ounc)

CITATIONS:

John Hamilton: cited for speeding

Brett Yarberry: cited for speeding

Forrest Smith: cited for speeding

Dana Novotny: cited for speeding

Jonathan Rincon: cited for driving while revoked

Landon Carpenter: cited for speeding

Max Jack: cited for speeding

Diandra Perez: cited for speeding

Tavita Valdez: cited for expired registration

Michael Berresse: cited for speeding

Michael McDowra: cited for speeding

Jon Blevens: cited for speeding

Laura Harris: cited for speeding

Scott Kimball: cited for speeding

Brandon Evans: cited for speeding

Santigo Castro: cited for speeding

Michael Harkey: cited for speeding

Rafael Santisteven: cited for expired insurance, expired registration and driving with a suspended/revoked license

Lee Chadwick: cited for speeding

Tiziano Cestari: cited for speeding

Janet Reinart: cited for speeding

Jesse Duckworth: cited for speeding

Michael Harkey: cited for no proof of insurance

Benito Sisneors-Quesada: cited for speeding

Juan Miguel Gonzales-Leyba: cited for speeding

Rain Montoya: cited for speeding

Richard Lastrapes Jr.: cited for speeding

Jonathan Trujillo: cited for speeding

Nicholas Redmond: cited for speeding

Brian Kincaid: cited for speeding

Michael Monthan: cited for speeding

Wei Huang: cited for speeding

Keith Fuksa: cited for speeding

Alan Johnson: cited for speeding

Laura Arias Vasquez: cited for speeding

Athena Combs: cited for speeding

Linnea Jones: cited for speeding

Michael Kuhn: cited for speeding

Gabe E. Lindsay: cited for speeding