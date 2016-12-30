Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: Dec. 17-30, 2016

ARRESTS:
Michael Chavez, age 25, was arrested for an Adult Probation warrant for failure to report and violation of conditions of release
INCIDENTS:
David J. Gonzales was a victim of criminal damage to property
ACCIDENTS:
Talitha Tarr was involved in an accident on Hwy 39 mm 91 which caused heavy damage
Monique Trujillo was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 mm 341 caused moderate damage
William Hill and Patricia Rose were involved in an accident on Hwy 64 which caused heavy damage
Blair Abernathy, Seth Tilley, Jasmany Mendoza and Randall Bains were involved in an accident on Hwy 64/87 mm 360 which caused heavy damage
Zareen Khan was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 which caused heavy damage
Rae Jones was involved in an accident on I-25 mm 455 which caused moderate damage
Benjamin Cochran was involved in an accident on US 64/87 mm 350 which caused heavy damage
Kenneth Hansen, Pedro Diaz, Chase Roe and Juan Aguilera were involved in an accident on I-25 mm 451 which caused heavy damage
Elaine Brooks as involved in an accident on I-25 mm 414 which caused heavy damage
NON Traffic CITATIONS:
Lindsey R. Sears was a cited for possession of marijuana (less than ounc)
CITATIONS:
John Hamilton: cited for speeding
Brett Yarberry: cited for speeding
Forrest Smith: cited for speeding
Dana Novotny: cited for speeding
Jonathan Rincon: cited for driving while revoked
Landon Carpenter: cited for speeding
Max Jack: cited for speeding
Diandra Perez: cited for speeding
Tavita Valdez: cited for expired registration
Michael Berresse: cited for speeding
Michael McDowra: cited for speeding
Jon Blevens: cited for speeding
Laura Harris: cited for speeding
Scott Kimball: cited for speeding
Brandon Evans: cited for speeding
Santigo Castro: cited for speeding
Michael Harkey: cited for speeding
Rafael Santisteven: cited for expired insurance, expired registration and driving with a suspended/revoked license
Lee Chadwick: cited for speeding
Tiziano Cestari: cited for speeding
Janet Reinart: cited for speeding
Jesse Duckworth: cited for speeding
Michael Harkey: cited for no proof of insurance
Benito Sisneors-Quesada: cited for speeding
Juan Miguel Gonzales-Leyba: cited for speeding
Rain Montoya: cited for speeding
Richard Lastrapes Jr.: cited for speeding
Jonathan Trujillo: cited for speeding
Nicholas Redmond: cited for speeding
Brian Kincaid: cited for speeding
Michael Monthan: cited for speeding
Wei Huang: cited for speeding
Keith Fuksa: cited for speeding
Alan Johnson: cited for speeding
Laura Arias Vasquez: cited for speeding
Athena Combs: cited for speeding
Linnea Jones: cited for speeding
Michael Kuhn: cited for speeding
Gabe E. Lindsay: cited for speeding