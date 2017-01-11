Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: Dec 31, 2016 to Jan 9, 2017

ARRESTS:

Shaun Ortega, age 33, was arrested for battery on householdmember and 2 counts of child endangerment

Domingo Avran Saenz, age 22, was arrested in Cimarron for aSpringer Magistrate Warrant for use or possession of drugparaphernalia,concealing identity and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer

Reanna Flynn, age 26, was arrested in Springer for a MagistrateCourt Warrant for larceny

Gilbert Romero, age 27, was arrested in Springer for aMagistrate Court Warrant for larceny

Michael R. Chavez, age 25, was arrested in Cimarron for AdultProbation Warrant for failure to report

INCIDENTS:

Alex Padilla was a victim to criminal damage to property

ACCIDENTS:

Yvonne Montoya and Billy Goodwin were involved in anaccident on I-25 SB exit 451 which caused slight damage

John Homen was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 whichcaused moderate damage

Alexander Johnson was involved in an accident on I-25 mm 436which caused moderate damage

Anthony Sas, Jason Pomeroy and Calvin Kelly were involved inan accident on I-25 which caused heavy damage

NON Traffic CITATIONS:

Shawn G. Devine Jr., age 34, was cited for negligent use of afirearm

CITATIONS:

Steven Wilson: cited for no proof of insurance and expiredregistration

Jonathan Asarch: cited for speeding

Jonathan Linhart: cited for speeding

Matthew Ward: cited for speeding

Francisco Gomez: cited for speeding

Amirich Counts: cited for speeding

Jason Ching: cited for speeding

Arif Bangash: cited for speeding

Brandon Arceneaux: cited for speeding

Gina May: cited for speeding

Kevin Dodson: cited for speeding

George Peterman: cited for speeding

Frank Ricotta III: cited for speeding

Collin Phillips: cited for speeding

Due Ngo: cited for speeding

Teresa Franzke: cited for no proof of insurance and speeding

Peter Gallagher: cited for speeding

Jerry Jiron: cited for no proof of insurance

Ray Anderson: cited for speeding and no proof of insurance

Robert McAnally: cited for no proof of insurance and drivingwith a suspended/revoked license

Ethan Balthrop: cited for speeding

Eric Pacheco: cited for speeding

Thomas Johnson: cited for speeding and no proof of insurance

William Hull: cited for no proof of insurance

Brad Seidel: cited for speeding

Jay Crouch: cited for speeding

Mark Stone: cited for speeding

Scott Goldman: cited for speeding

Jose Abella: cited for speeding

Gregory Galier: cited for speeding

Michael Grubb: cited for speeding

Howard Langford: cited for speeding

Ryan Homburg: cited for speeding

Bob William: cited for speeding

Samantha Hunter: cited for speeding

Jack Rodgers: cited for speeding

Magaly La De Torre: cited for speeding

Diana Flores: cited for speeding

Ruben Rivera: cited for speeding

Scott Fairchild: cited for speeding

Rebecca Milem: cited for speeding

Man Yi: cited for speeding

Kylie Fleming: cited for failure to obey traffic signs

Miguel Velo: cited for passing in a no passing zone

Alyssa Strietelmeier: cited for speeding

Aric Montoya: cited for driving left of center

Mason Taylor: cited for speeding