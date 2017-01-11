Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: Dec 31, 2016 to Jan 9, 2017

ARRESTS:
Shaun Ortega, age 33, was arrested for battery on householdmember and 2 counts of child endangerment
Domingo Avran Saenz, age 22, was arrested in Cimarron for aSpringer Magistrate Warrant for use or possession of drugparaphernalia,concealing identity and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer
Reanna Flynn, age 26, was arrested in Springer for a MagistrateCourt Warrant for larceny
Gilbert Romero, age 27, was arrested in Springer for aMagistrate Court Warrant for larceny
Michael R. Chavez, age 25, was arrested in Cimarron for AdultProbation Warrant for failure to report
INCIDENTS:
Alex Padilla was a victim to criminal damage to property
ACCIDENTS:
Yvonne Montoya and Billy Goodwin were involved in anaccident on I-25 SB exit 451 which caused slight damage
John Homen was involved in an accident on Hwy 64 whichcaused moderate damage
Alexander Johnson was involved in an accident on I-25 mm 436which caused moderate damage
Anthony Sas, Jason Pomeroy and Calvin Kelly were involved inan accident on I-25 which caused heavy damage
NON Traffic CITATIONS:
Shawn G. Devine Jr., age 34, was cited for negligent use of afirearm
CITATIONS:
Steven Wilson: cited for no proof of insurance and expiredregistration
Jonathan Asarch: cited for speeding
Jonathan Linhart: cited for speeding
Matthew Ward: cited for speeding
Francisco Gomez: cited for speeding
Amirich Counts: cited for speeding
Jason Ching: cited for speeding
Arif Bangash: cited for speeding
Brandon Arceneaux: cited for speeding
Gina May: cited for speeding
Kevin Dodson: cited for speeding
George Peterman: cited for speeding
Frank Ricotta III: cited for speeding
Collin Phillips: cited for speeding
Due Ngo: cited for speeding
Teresa Franzke: cited for no proof of insurance and speeding
Peter Gallagher: cited for speeding
Jerry Jiron: cited for no proof of insurance
Ray Anderson: cited for speeding and no proof of insurance
Robert McAnally: cited for no proof of insurance and drivingwith a suspended/revoked license
Ethan Balthrop: cited for speeding
Eric Pacheco: cited for speeding
Thomas Johnson: cited for speeding and no proof of insurance
William Hull: cited for no proof of insurance
Brad Seidel: cited for speeding
Jay Crouch: cited for speeding
Mark Stone: cited for speeding
Scott Goldman: cited for speeding
Jose Abella: cited for speeding
Gregory Galier: cited for speeding
Michael Grubb: cited for speeding
Howard Langford: cited for speeding
Ryan Homburg: cited for speeding
Bob William: cited for speeding
Samantha Hunter: cited for speeding
Jack Rodgers: cited for speeding
Magaly La De Torre: cited for speeding
Diana Flores: cited for speeding
Ruben Rivera: cited for speeding
Scott Fairchild: cited for speeding
Rebecca Milem: cited for speeding
Man Yi: cited for speeding
Kylie Fleming: cited for failure to obey traffic signs
Miguel Velo: cited for passing in a no passing zone
Alyssa Strietelmeier: cited for speeding
Aric Montoya: cited for driving left of center
Mason Taylor: cited for speeding