ARRESTS:

Mariano Araica-Ayalos, age 25,was arrested in Eagle Nest for abuse of a child resulting in death.

Sofia Garcia, age 34, was arrested in Raton for possession of a controlled substance

Erica Burns, age 40,was arrested in Raton for a Magistrate Warrant for failure to pay fines and fees for the original offense of driving without a seat belt .

Charles E. Varela, age45, was arrested in Cimarron for aggravated assault and battery against a household member.

Charlie D. Romero was arrested for burglary, theft of a credit card, criminal damage to property and larceny in Raton.

Adam R. Juroska was arrested for negligent use of a deadly weapon .

Daniel McGrath was arrested for an outstanding arrested order .

Jerri Murchison of Fruita, Colorado, was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug(2nd offense), driving while license was revoked and failure to maintain the traffic lane on 1-25, MM 450, Raton.

Paul LeDoux was arrested on a warrant for resisting and obstructing an officer in Raton.

Richard W. Demars was arrested in Raton on two warrants for contempt of court .

Rebecca V. Romero was arrested in Raton on two District court bench warrant for custodial interference,concealing identity, harboring a felon , contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting/evading/obstructing arrest .

Brianna Kristin Romero was arrested in Raton on a warrant for fugitive from justice and failure to appear for a dangerous drug.

Lee E. Carrillo, Jr.was arrestedon a bench warrant for failure to pay fines and other imposed costs.

Micah A. Daboub was in arrested in Raton for using a telephone to threaten or harass.

Louis M. Romero was arrested for a warrant in Raton for fraud and larceny.

Daniel McGrath was arrested in Raton on a bench warrant on a drug court violence .

Joseph Jeantete was arrested for a warrant in Raton for failure to pay fines.

Joseph Sedilla was arrested in Eagle Nest for a district warrant.

Mathew McDonald was arrested in Raton on a district warrant.

Julian Scott Perry was arrested in Cimarron for a warrant for two counts of assault, criminal damage to property and use of telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, threaten, annoy or offend.

CCSO assisted the Raton Police Department in the arrest of Adam James Rivera for burglary involving a motor vehicle.

Kelly Dee Coon was arrested in Raton for an arrest order for probation violation.

Dan T. Perkins was arrested in Springer for driving while under the influence with an open container and was not able to provide prove of insurance.

Cayla M. Phillips was arrested in Raton for driving while her license was revoked and noisy mufflers.

INCIDENTS:

Christopher Chase was a victim offraud in Angel Fire

Miners Colfax Medical Center was a victim to telephone harassment.

CCSO assisted the Cimarron Police with a battery against a household member.

Betty Jean Garner Bush in Eagle Nest was a victim to a larceny.

Stephen Hayden reported criminal damage to property in Raton.

Denise Johnson was cited for having a vicious dog running at large.

Jeunene Billhymer in Cimarron was a victim of criminal damage to property.

Rueben Zacarias of Eagle Nest was cited for excessive accumulation of litter of debris, bins, container, lumber,salvage materials, discard furniture and/or abandoned appliances and nuisance vehicles.

Leroy Sandoval reported that he had been a victim of burglary

Some unknown suspect(s) are suspected in a cruelty animal report near Springer Lake Road.

Patricia Deeter was victim of breaking and entering and criminal damage.

Criminal damage to property was reported at VMDC.

Tommy Wayne Rountree and BNSF Railway were victims of two counts of criminal trespass and an injury to a fence .

ACCIDENTS:

Monica Vigil was involved in an accident on 1-25 mm 422 which caused moderate damage.

Nathaniel Romero and Michael Gilcrease was involved in an accident on HHY 434, MM 28 near Black Lake.

Omar Alvarez-Miguel was involved on HWY 64 MP 337 near Raton.

Ashley Martinez had an accident on 1-25 MM 413 near Raton.

Ernest Garcia was involved in an accident at 1124 S. 2nd Street in Raton

Amy Boughton –Standifer was involved in an accident on HWY 64 MP 276 near Raton.

Rebecca Heimbach had an accident on 1-25 MP 456 near Raton.

Nathaniel Roybal was cited in Angel Fire for possession of drug paraphernalia .

NON-TRAFFIC CITATIONS:

Gabriel J. Romero age 30 was cited in Springer for possession of marijuana {less than an ounce)

Rachel Romero age 26 was cited in Springer for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenyatta Jones and Christopher Smith Sessions were cited for possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz.

Antonio J. Sanchez was cited for assault.

Kelly D. Gonzales was cited in Raton for criminal trespass on another’s person’s property without permission and

injury to land of another .

Kelly D. Gonzales was cited in Raton for criminal trespass on private lands without written permission .

Geno A. Pacheco was cited in Raton for criminal trespass on private lands without written permission and injury to land belonging toanother .

Derrick Trujillo was cited for possession of marijuana .

Aleah Martinez was cited for possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz.

CITATIONS:

298 citations were given during this time period.