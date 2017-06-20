Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: June 1-16

By
Colfax County Sheriff’s Office
-

County Sheriff patch-smallARRESTS:

  • Dustin Lee Pettit was arrested for Criminal Damage over $1,000, Aggravated Battery of a Household Member, Criminal Damage of Property of a Household Member and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Eagle Nest.
  • Gilbert Romero was arrested for a bench warrant in Springer.
  • Daniel V. Vigil was arrested for assaulting a prisoner in Raton.
  • Gabriel Gonzales was arrested on Shoplifting and Retaining Stolen Property in Raton.

INCIDENTS:

  • Willie Elinburg was a victim of Criminal Damage to Property by household member.

ACCIDENTS:

  • Loyd Foster was involved in an accident on 125 near Raton.
  • John A. Mcelhinney was involved in an accident on 125 near Raton.
  • Robert Gonzales was involved in an accident on 1-25 MP 454 near Raton.
  • Craig Sime was involved in an accident on highway 64, MP 33 near Raton.

CITATIONS:

  • Speeding – 18
  • Failure to stop – 3
  • No license – 5
  • No registration – 1
  • No Insurance – 1
  • Wrong way – 2
  • Careless driving – 1
  • Failure to stop for emergency vehicle– 1 

 

