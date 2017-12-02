Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: Oct. 16 – Nov. 30, 2017

- Jeffry Rivera was arrested for Harassment, Trespassing (after lawful custodian asked him to leave), and Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing in Raton.
- Jerimiah L. Atencio was arrested for Abandonment or Abuse of a Child/ Abandonment or Abuse of a Child/Accessory in Raton.
- Jonni Valdez-Silva was summoned for Tampering with Public Records (falsely make or falsify a record), Attempt to Commit a felony (Tampering with a public Records (issuing false copies) in Raton.
- Patricia Mastrantoni was arrested on 2 Bench Warrants in Raton.
- Monica Estrada was arrested on a Bench Warrant in Springer.
- Adrian Duran was arrested for Battery in Raton.
- Jamison Call was arrested for a Bench Warrant in Springer.
- Kimberly L. Berger was arrested for a Bench Warrant near Raton.
INCIDENTS:
- Sally A. Schwartz was a victim of Larceny and Criminal Damage to Property.
- Paula Devlin was a victim of Dogs at large in Raton.
- Carlos Sanchez, Jr. was a victim of Criminal Damage to Property (under $1,000) near Raton.
- Jose A. Gallegos, Jr. and the International Bank were victim s of Forgery and Theft of Identity in Raton.
ACCIDENTS:
- Sacha Papulias was involved in an accident near Raton.
- Edwin Loeffel was involved in an accident near Raton.
- Chris R. Chavez was involved in an accident in Colfax County.
- Angelica Trujillo was involved in an accident near Raton.
- Tyler Wilkens was involved in an accident .
- Chas W. Holman was involved in an accident in Colfax County.
CITATIONS:
- Failure to Stop — 3
- No Insurance — 2
- No license — 3
- No Registration — 3
- Careless Driving — 2
- Speeding — 27
- Seat Belt — 1
- Tires — 1
- No Brake lights — 1
- One way Roadway — 1
- limitations on Braking — 1
- Minimum Speed — 1
- Improper Towing — 1