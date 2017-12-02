Colfax County Sheriff’s Blotter: Oct. 16 – Nov. 30, 2017

By
Colfax County Sheriff's Office
-

County Sheriff patch-smallARRESTS:

  • Jeffry Rivera was arrested for Harassment, Trespassing (after lawful custodian asked him to leave), and Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing in Raton.
  • Jerimiah L. Atencio was arrested for Abandonment or Abuse of a Child/ Abandonment or Abuse of a Child/Accessory in Raton.
  • Jonni Valdez-Silva was summoned for Tampering with Public Records (falsely make or falsify a record), Attempt to Commit a felony (Tampering with a public Records (issuing false copies) in Raton.
  • Patricia Mastrantoni was arrested on 2 Bench Warrants in Raton.
  • Monica Estrada was arrested on a Bench Warrant in Springer.
  • Adrian Duran was arrested for Battery in Raton.
  • Jamison Call was arrested for a Bench Warrant in Springer.
  • Kimberly L. Berger was arrested for a Bench Warrant near Raton.

INCIDENTS:

  • Sally A. Schwartz was a victim of Larceny and Criminal Damage to Property.
  • Paula Devlin was a victim of Dogs at large in Raton.
  • Carlos Sanchez, Jr. was a victim of Criminal Damage to Property (under $1,000) near Raton.
  • Jose A. Gallegos, Jr. and the International Bank were victim s of Forgery and Theft of Identity in Raton.

ACCIDENTS:

  • Sacha Papulias was involved in an accident near Raton.
  • Edwin Loeffel was involved in an accident near Raton.
  • Chris R. Chavez was involved in an accident in Colfax County.
  • Angelica Trujillo was involved in an accident near Raton.
  • Tyler Wilkens was involved in an accident .
  • Chas W. Holman was involved in an accident in Colfax County.

CITATIONS:

  • Failure to Stop — 3
  • No Insurance — 2
  • No license — 3
  • No Registration — 3
  • Careless Driving — 2
  • Speeding — 27
  • Seat Belt — 1
  • Tires — 1
  • No Brake lights — 1
  • One way Roadway — 1
  • limitations on Braking — 1
  • Minimum Speed — 1
  • Improper Towing — 1

