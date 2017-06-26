‘Confront the Darkness’ promises nighttime adventure

Last year a few dozen fearless souls donned climbing gear, helmets… and glow sticks for the first-ever “Confront the Darkness” nighttime aerial adventure at Red River Ski & Summer Area’s Hidden Treasure Aerial Park. A few even braved the final high-flying third level zip.

The event was a hit so the resort is reviving it this year two Saturdays on July 1 and 8, weather permitting. Adventurous spirits are invited to push their limits by completing all 25 elements at the aerial park, each more difficult than the last. Price for the first 20 people is $60 per person. Participants must weigh between 70 and 265 pounds.

Info, 575-754-2223 or Confront The Darkness.