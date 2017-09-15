Coyote Creek State Park building new gateway

GUADALUPITA, NM – New Mexico State Park officials announced construction will begin on a new gateway to Coyote Creek State Park located in Guadalupita, New Mexico, on Monday (Sept. 18). Weather permitting, construction should be completed by early November. Intermittent closures are expected during the construction process beginning with the first on Monday (Sept. 18) between 11 a.m.– 5 p.m.



This construction work will affect visitor entry/exit access into the park. Due to demolition construction, there will be short periods during which the entrance/exit will be closed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our visitors. However, we know it will be a minor inconvenience resulting in a big benefit to our visitors,” said Christy Tafoya, State Parks Director.



For updated information regarding the on-going construction at Coyote Creek State Park, contact the park directly at 575-387-2328.



This year, State Parks has a special category in New Mexico Magazine’s 17th Annual Photo Contest! Go to newmexico.org/nmmagazine/photocontest to share YOUR Enchanted Adventures at New Mexico State Parks”. The New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest is open to all amateur photographers. Fabulous prizes will be awarded in all categories.