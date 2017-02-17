Death Notice: Rick Sprott

Angel Fire resident Rick Sprott died Tuesday (Feb. 14)atLovelace Hospital in Albuquerque. Services are pending

Aretired Air Force veteran, Sprott purchased a lot in Angel Fire about 30 years ago and moved here full time with his wife Cindy about 15 years ago.

He was a board member for the National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center, a volunteer atVietnam Veterans Memorial State Park, chairman of the Village of Angel Fire’s Wildfire Protectionand Sustainability Committees.

“He was beloved bymany,” Chuck Howe, president of theNational Veterans Wellness and Healing Center, said.

Look for an obituary in the online Chronicle in the near future.